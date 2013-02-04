(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned China State Construction International Holdings
Limited's (CSCI; 'BBB-'/Stable) proposed senior unsecured notes
an expected 'BBB-(EXP)' rating.
The notes will be issued by China State Construction Finance
(Cayman) I Limited and unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by CSCI. The final rating on the proposed notes is
contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to
information already received.
The notes are rated at the same level as CSCI's Issuer
Default Rating of 'BBB-', as they represent direct,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the
company.
Net proceeds from the issue will mainly be used to repay
and/or refinance existing debt, to finance new and existing
projects and for general corporate purposes.
In line with Fitch's 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage'
criteria, the rating reflects CSCI's strong legal ties in the
financing agreements within the group and strong operational
linkage with its parent companies.
CSCI is controlled by holding company China Overseas
Holdings Limited (COHL), which in turn is fully owned by China
State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited (CSCECL). As
the only CSCECL subsidiary operating in Hong Kong's and Macau's
engineering and construction (E&C) market, CSCI is positioned as
the group's key operation unit for infrastructure operation and
investments in China. CSCI had consistently been injected from
parent companies transfer-operating and
transfer-operating-transfer assets with recurring income stream
in the past. For build-transfer and build-operating-transfer
projects in China, CSCI often partners up with fellow
subsidiaries and is backed by the parent companies through
operational and financial arrangements. During CSCI's equity
financing in 2007/2009/2011, parent companies also directly
supported CSCI in rights issues underwriting.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that CSCI
will maintain strong linkages to its parent companies. CSCI had
a low leverage, as measured by Fitch defined funds from
operations adjusted net leverage, of less than 1.5x as of
end-2011. Fitch expects CSCI to maintain steady EBITDAR margins
of over 10%, and, driven by rapid expansion, leverage of over
2.5x after 2012.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Adopting a top-down
approach for the ratings of this entity under Fitch's parent and
subsidiary rating methodology, the agency's specific financial
rating triggers are set and monitored based on non-public
financial disclosures from the parent entities, and therefore
changes to the ratings level of CSCI will be dependent on any
changes in the non-public financial profile of its parent
entities. As such, publicly disclosed ratings triggers for CSCI
include:
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
- Strengthening of the credit profile of CSCI's parent group
companies
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
- Weakening of the credit profile of CSCI's parent group
companies
- Weakening linkages between CSCI and the parent companies