(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 8, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating
to a proposed issue of senior unsecured notes that China Taiping
Insurance Holdings Co. Ltd. (CTIH: BBB-/Stable/A-3; cnA-/cnA-2)
unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees. At the same time,
Standard & Poor's assigned its 'cnA-' Greater China regional
scale rating to the proposed 10-year notes. China Taiping
Capital Ltd., a special purpose vehicle and wholly owned
subsidiary of CTIH, will issue the notes. The rating on the
notes is subject to our review of the final issuance
documentation.
The rating on the notes is at the same level as the
long-term foreign currency counterparty credit rating on CTIH,
the guarantor of the notes. The notes rank equally with all
other unsecured and senior obligations of CTIH. We expect the
company to use the notes proceeds to repay other senior debts
and for working capital purposes.
The ratings on CTIH reflect the combined credit profiles of
the China Taiping Insurance group's major operating entities and
subordination notching due to the company's status as an
insurance holding company. CTIH's diverse businesses in China
and Hong Kong, its strong growth prospects in China, and its
adequate and improving capitalization and earnings support the
rating. The company's capital needs, which partly stem from the
strong growth of its subsidiaries in China, offset these
strengths.
We expect the potential increase in CTIH's ratio of debt to
total equity plus debt after the notes issuance to be within our
tolerance of 35%-45% for the rating category. The ratio was
37.1% as of June 30, 2012. In addition, we believe the ratio
will gradually fall back to close to its pre-issuance level or
lower over the next 12 months.
