(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Rating cautions
that China's telecoms industry may face growing regulatory risks
as the government consults on proposals to force incumbents to
open their networks to mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).
This proposal in itself is unlikely to significantly affect
the cash flows of China Mobile Limited (CML, 'A+'/Stable), China
Telecom Corporation Limited (CTCL, 'A'/Stable) and China Unicom
(Hong Kong) Limited (CUHKL). The MVNO business model has not
been successful globally with only a handful of MVNO operators,
such as Virgin Mobile and Boost Mobile, being major surviving
entities. Fitch believes that China will not be an exception and
the introduction of MVNOs may not raise mobile competition
significantly. Smartphone distributors are the most likely MVNO
entrants.
However, CML's and CTCL's credit ratings may be affected if
this development signals the beginning of a series of regulatory
moves that may impinge on the incumbents' profitability. In this
respect, Fitch points to the Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology's plans to adjust interconnection
policies, expand mobile number portability trials and tighten
supervision and regulations over China's internet industry in
2013. The agency believes that any reduction in fixed-line and
broadband interconnection rates may exert pressure on CTCL's and
CUHKL's profit margins, and a potential introduction of
asymmetric mobile-to-mobile interconnection rates may hurt CML's
profitability.
Fitch also believes that there is a 50% chance of the
government accelerating the schedule for long-term evolution
(LTE) licensing, possibly by late 2013 or early 2014. Given
China's national hi-tech strategy, both CML and CTCL may face
the risk of being tasked to adopt China's homegrown 4G
technology - the time division long-term evolution (TD-LTE) -
which has limited global scale and suffers from a less than
mature eco-system. However, Fitch is positive on the chances of
CTCL being awarded the globally deployed frequency division
duplexing long-term evolution (LTE FDD) standard as its main 4G
technology. The agency also does not rule out the
less-than-ideal possibility that CTCL may be awarded both LTE
FDD and TD-LTE, which may lead to duplication of networks and
inefficient capex.
Finally, Chinese telecoms operators may face the challenge
of an on-going value-added tax (VAT) reform that is being rolled
out across certain parts of the service sector in select cities.
While the VAT reform - if extended to the telecoms sector -
should not increase operators' overall tax burden, the outcome
remains uncertain.