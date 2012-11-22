(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Chinatrust Financial Holding Company (CFHC) and its
principal subsidiary Chinatrust Commercial Bank (CTCB) at
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'. At the same time, the
agency has upgraded the Long-Term IDR of Chinatrust Securities
Co. (CTSC), a subsidiary of CFHC, to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlooks
are Stable.
Simultaneously, Fitch has withdrawn the Support Rating and
Support Rating Floor of CFHC as they are no longer considered by
Fitch to be relevant to the agency's rating coverage. A full
rating breakdown can be found at the end of this commentary.
CTCB's ratings reflect the bank's strong commercial banking
franchise in Taiwan and the high quality of its earnings, risk
management, liquidity and capitalisation. The ratings are
constrained by CTCB's limited geographical diversification and
concentrated loan portfolio. The Stable Outlook underlines
Fitch's expectation that CTCB will maintain its stable credit
profile, underpinned by its well-developed fee-based business
model and sound asset quality.
Positive rating action is a remote prospect in the near
term, given the bank's small franchise in the region. Negative
rating action may result from aggressive expansion in the region
that leads to considerable deterioration in its credit profile.
CTCB's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB+'
reflect Fitch's expectation of moderate state support in case of
need, given the bank's moderate systemic importance in Taiwan.
CFHC's ratings are mostly driven by the credit profile of
CTCB. Any changes in CTCB's ratings will most likely have a
similar effect on CFHC. CFHC's IDRs and National ratings are
aligned with those of CTCB, reflecting the close linkage between
the two under the Financial Holding Company Act and low
financial leverage and strong liquidity at the holding parent.
Meanwhile, any aggressive investments or acquisitions by CFHC
leading to significant weakening of the group's consolidated
financial strength will put pressure on CFHC's and CTCB's
ratings.
The upgrade of CTSC's ratings follows Fitch's re-assessment
of the subsidiary's role within the group. Under the agency's
new criteria 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies',
Fitch has aligned the ratings of CTSC - as a core subsidiary -
with those of its parent CFHC. Any rating action on CFHC and
CTCB could trigger a similar move on CTSC. A significant
reduction in CTSC's strategic importance to the group could
trigger a negative rating action on CTSC.
The liberalisation of cross-border banking policies between
Taiwan and China in September 2011 led to a moderate increase in
CTCB's and CFHC's direct exposure to China. Nonetheless, Fitch
is of the view that the impact of this exposure on the group's
consolidated risk profile should remain moderate in the near- to
medium-term given the conservative regulatory environment in
Taiwan. Fitch expects CTCB's loan growth to remain moderate in
2013 despite regional expansion. This is in light of continued
downturn in the global economy and moderating domestic economic
activity.
Concentration on exposure to certain financially weak
technology companies (around 1.5% of CTCB's total loans as of
end-June 2012) may expose the bank to asset quality
deterioration. Nonetheless, a marked erosion of capital is
unlikely. This is because CTCB has limited non-performing loans
and accumulated reasonably strong loan loss reserves at 1.15% of
total loans at end-June 2012.
CFHC's cash and highly liquid assets are more than
sufficient to cover its standalone short-term liabilities,
interest and preferred shares dividend obligations, as well as
maturing preferred shares in 2012. Moreover, CTCB's strong local
franchise provides satisfactory deposit-based funding, as
evidenced by a high share of retail demand deposits. CTSC has
sound liquidity and mostly funds its operations with its own
capital.
CFHC has low financial leverage, with double leverage of
100% at end-Q212 based on Fitch's eligible capital calculations.
At end-Q212, it had a statutory sum-of-parts capital adequacy
ratio of 153% against the regulatory minimum of 100%, reflecting
sound capitalisation among its subsidiaries. CTCB's Fitch core
capital/risk weighted assets was 10.9% at end-H112, providing
strong buffer to withstand a sharp increase in credit costs.
CTSC has a small but sound balance sheet with limited leverage.
CFHC's subordinated bonds and CTCB's perpetual cumulative
bonds are rated three notches below their Long-Term IDRs and
National Long-Term ratings, respectively, to reflect the bonds'
going-concern loss-absorption mechanism (mainly coupon deferral
under specified conditions). CTCB's subordinated bonds are rated
one notch below the issuer's National Long-Term rating, to
reflect their subordinated status and the absence of
going-concern loss-absorption feature. These notching practices
are in accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating bank
regulatory capital and similar securities. Any rating action on
CFHC and CTCB could trigger a similar move on their debt
ratings.
CFHC, established in 2002, is a bank-centric financial
holding company. CTCB is the largest privately-held bank in
Taiwan by assets, with a market share of 5% in deposits. CTSC is
a small fully licensed securities company in Taiwan.
The detailed list of rating actions is as follows:
Chinatrust Financial Holding Company (CFHC):
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term
IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable - National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '5'; withdrawn
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn -
Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)' Chinatrust
Commercial Bank (CTCB):
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- Subordinated bonds' Long-term rating affirmed at 'A-' and
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'
- Perpetual cumulative TWD subordinated bonds' Long-term
rating affirmed at 'BBB' and National Long-term rating affirmed
at 'A+(twn)'
- Perpetual cumulative USD subordinated bonds' Long-term
rating affirmed at 'BBB' Chinatrust Securities Co. (CTSC):
- Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- National Long-Term rating upgraded to 'AA+(twn)' from
'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'