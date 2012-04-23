(The following was released by the rating agency)
April 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes
China's amended reserve regulation would push Chinese banks to
further shore up their credit cushions. Such a move would
benefit the country's banking sector over the long term.
China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) recently revised its
general banking risk reserve norm. Financial institutions in
China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) will now have to
distribute more profits into the general banking risk reserve
under shareholders' equity. The reserve would--in principle--be
at least 1.5% of a financial institution's risky assets,
compared with the current 1%. The revised norm will be effective
from July 1, 2012.
"The revised regulation indicates the government's
entrenched concern about a possible deterioration in Chinese
banks' asset quality during an economic slowdown in China," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ryan Tsang. "Loan loss
provision norms in China are already stringent. We believe this
rule would further enhance Chinese banks' credit buffers."
For several years now, the Chinese Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC) has required banks to set aside
counter-cyclical provisions. Its currently targeted coverage of
loan loss reserves to nonperforming loans is more than 150%.
According to the CBRC, the aggregate loan loss reserves of
Chinese commercial banks were 278.1% of their reported
nonperforming loans and 2.7% of gross loans at the end of 2011.
"The MOF rule could also largely offset possible negative
effects from the sector's transition into BASEL II on credit
risk buffers," said Mr. Tsang. "Major Chinese banks are likely
to adopt an advanced internal-rating-based approach for credit
risk measurement in the second half of 2012. This may lead to a
release of surplus in loan loss reserves. By hiking the
threshold for the general banking risk reserve, the rule would
make it harder for banks to pay out the released reserves as
dividends."
Nevertheless, this effect might not be significant for most
major Chinese banks given their currently good profitability and
cautious dividend policy. For these banks, we believe the MOF
rule could just alter the mix of profit distribution between
retained profits and general banking risk reserves, with minimal
impact on dividend payouts. The shortcoming of the MOF rule is
that it only relates general banking risk reserves to risky
assets on banks' balance sheets. The rule does not capture
off-balance sheet exposures. This shortcoming is particularly
relevant given that Chinese banks' off-balance-sheet credits
have grown strongly in the past two years. The aggregate
off-balance-sheet credit commitments of the top eight Chinese
banks grew 40.5% in 2009-2011 to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 11.5
trillion, representing 34.9% of the total gross loans on their
balance sheets.
TOP CHINESE BANKS' OFF-BALANCE-SHEET CREDIT COMMITMENTS
(MIL. RMB)
2011 2010 2009
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd.
1,976,592 1,649,676 1,240,206
China Construction Bank Corp.
1,981,949 2,035,820 1,861,473
Bank of China Ltd.
2,311,872 2,027,435 1,875,399
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd.
1,687,844 1,640,446 1,221,683
Bank of Communications Co. Ltd.
1,062,193 838,498 613,384
China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd.
879,143 659,947 586,529
China CITIC Bank Co. Ltd.
968,667 723,374 502,675
China Minsheng Banking Corp. Ltd.
669,140 304,047 313,073
Source: Banks' annual reports.
The general banking risk reserve, together with banks' loan
loss reserves, would still represent good coverage of potential
nonperforming loans that could stem from a moderate economic
slowdown. We estimate the total credit reserves of a bank would
cover nonperforming loans accounting for up to 8% of its gross
loans. Our estimate assumes a 60% loss given default rate, i.e.,
the amount of credit losses when a borrower defaults on a loan.
Our 8% estimate compares with Chinese commercial banks' average
nonperforming loan ratio of 0.96% and ratio of special mentioned
loans (which are performing) of 3%-5% at the end of 2011.