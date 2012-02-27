(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 27, 2012--Decelerating
demand and intensifying competition at home is likely to
encourage more Chinese construction machinery makers to expand
overseas. In a recent report titled "China's Construction
Machinery Makers Dig Foundations For Global Growth," Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services says that it expects Chinese
construction machinery makers to carry out bigger and bolder
mergers and acquisitions (M&A) outside China in 2012, and to
establish first footholds in overseas markets, such as research
and development (R&D) centers.
According to the report, China's largest construction
machinery makers' substantial war chests make successful
acquisitions more likely. The industry's rapid growth in the
past few years has strengthened revenue bases and eased access
to offshore capital markets. A slowdown in demand growth in the
domestic construction machinery market and stiffening
competition are also likely to fuel overseas expansion plans.
"We expect domestic demand growth for construction machinery
to be significantly lower in 2012 than the average forecast
growth rate for the industry over the next few years," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jerry Fang. "Decelerating
growth in the domestic market could also test companies' ability
to manage their margins as well as profitability. At the same
time, credit risk controls will be essential as companies offer
customers payment installment terms and financing leasing in
order to boost sales."
Chinese companies may view overseas expansion as a shortcut
to improve their R&D capability and global networks. The
industry still lacks the capability to manufacture core
components--such as diesel engines--despite rising up the global
rankings in terms of revenue. In our view, such operational
inflexibility means Chinese companies are likely to generate
lower margins than their large international peers.
Also, as overseas expansion speeds up, the profitability of
some companies is likely to be more volatile than others in the
first 12-18 months or so due to potential execution risk, says
the report. Leverage could rise significantly if companies
largely fund their acquisitions with debt. In addition,
companies that take the M&A plunge could face high execution
risks--particularly if they have significant exposure to the
troubled eurozone or have largely funded the acquisitions with
debt.
"On the flip side, M&A activity could improve geographical
diversification, enable a giant leap in R&D capability, and help
penetrate untapped markets," said Mr. Fang. "These would be
positive developments for credit profiles, but these may not
materialize for two to three years, at least."
Despite the challenges, the growth prospects are
tantalizing. We estimate that most major Chinese construction
machinery companies will be able to generate 30% of their
revenue from overseas markets over the next three to four years.
That compares with just 10% in the first half of 2011.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global Capital Goods Credit Quality Should Hold In 2012
Despite An Unsettled Economy, Feb. 9, 2012
-- Summary Analysis: Lonking Holdings Ltd., Dec. 7, 2011
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008