(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 27, 2012--Decelerating demand and intensifying competition at home is likely to encourage more Chinese construction machinery makers to expand overseas. In a recent report titled "China's Construction Machinery Makers Dig Foundations For Global Growth," Standard & Poor's Ratings Services says that it expects Chinese construction machinery makers to carry out bigger and bolder mergers and acquisitions (M&A) outside China in 2012, and to establish first footholds in overseas markets, such as research and development (R&D) centers.

According to the report, China's largest construction machinery makers' substantial war chests make successful acquisitions more likely. The industry's rapid growth in the past few years has strengthened revenue bases and eased access to offshore capital markets. A slowdown in demand growth in the domestic construction machinery market and stiffening competition are also likely to fuel overseas expansion plans.

"We expect domestic demand growth for construction machinery to be significantly lower in 2012 than the average forecast growth rate for the industry over the next few years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jerry Fang. "Decelerating growth in the domestic market could also test companies' ability to manage their margins as well as profitability. At the same time, credit risk controls will be essential as companies offer customers payment installment terms and financing leasing in order to boost sales."

Chinese companies may view overseas expansion as a shortcut to improve their R&D capability and global networks. The industry still lacks the capability to manufacture core components--such as diesel engines--despite rising up the global rankings in terms of revenue. In our view, such operational inflexibility means Chinese companies are likely to generate lower margins than their large international peers.

Also, as overseas expansion speeds up, the profitability of some companies is likely to be more volatile than others in the first 12-18 months or so due to potential execution risk, says the report. Leverage could rise significantly if companies largely fund their acquisitions with debt. In addition, companies that take the M&A plunge could face high execution risks--particularly if they have significant exposure to the troubled eurozone or have largely funded the acquisitions with debt.

"On the flip side, M&A activity could improve geographical diversification, enable a giant leap in R&D capability, and help penetrate untapped markets," said Mr. Fang. "These would be positive developments for credit profiles, but these may not materialize for two to three years, at least."

Despite the challenges, the growth prospects are tantalizing. We estimate that most major Chinese construction machinery companies will be able to generate 30% of their revenue from overseas markets over the next three to four years. That compares with just 10% in the first half of 2011.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Capital Goods Credit Quality Should Hold In 2012 Despite An Unsettled Economy, Feb. 9, 2012

-- Summary Analysis: Lonking Holdings Ltd., Dec. 7, 2011

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008