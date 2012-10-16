(The following was released by the rating agency)
BEIJING/HONG KONG, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
updated its corporate Sector Credit Factor (SCF) report for
Chinese homebuilders. This is part of the agency's ongoing
series of Sector Credit Factors reports which show how Fitch
applies its corporate rating methodology to corporate sub
sectors.
The key revisions include the redefinition of the leverage
ratio and the introduction of an asset turnover ratio. The
report also highlights the liquidity factors that Fitch focuses
on in rating Chinese homebuilders.
