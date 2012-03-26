(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, March 26 (Fitch) The imposition of US
duties on Chinese solar panel exports is unlikely to slow
China's growing market share and the overall fall in solar panel
prices. But the cash flow generation of downstream Chinese solar
panel exporters may be negatively affected, depending on the
size of dumping duties that could be imposed in May.
We do not think the duties will significantly negatively
affect the operational profile of the major Chinese solar panel
manufactures. In particular, the duties are unlikely to directly
affect China's upstream polysillicon and wafer producers such as
GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, as they normally sell products to
Chinese downstream manufacturers, who are the exporters.
The cash flow generation capability of the Chinese
downstream exporters may be affected, depending on the size of
any dumping duties. We believe the initial tariff duties of
2.9%-4.3% imposed by the Commerce Department are quite low and
therefore represent more of a warning than a barrier that could
significantly affect the Chinese companies' ability to compete
in the US market.
The Coalition for American Solar Manufacturing expects the
results of a second investigation in May to result in more
restrictive duties and penalties, as anti-dumping margins are
typically higher than subsidy margins. The US industry alleges
that Chinese companies received a significant advantage from low
government-set lending rates, but this may prove difficult to
establish in the globally low-interest-rate environment.
In the short term, these duties are likely to slow the
progress of solar sales in the US market. Nevertheless, they are
unlikely to change the momentum of Chinese success in winning
market share and driving down prices. China now accounts for
about half of the world's solar panel and module production. The
US accounted for only 7% of global output in 2010.
Industry consolidation is likely to continue in 2012, after
several solar manufacturing facilities in North America filed
for bankruptcy due to industry oversupply and competition with
Chinese manufacturers. The winners will be those who can lower
costs the fastest, and clearly the Chinese companies are in an
advantageous position.
Within China, Fitch expects large upstream companies such as
GCL-Poly Energy, who are cost leaders, to dominate and squeeze
out smaller competitors. The differences in solar products are
less significant than the cost and therefore brand loyalty is
low. In the absence of advantages from M&A, downward pressure on
prices is likely to force higher-cost producers to exit.
Last week the US Commerce Department made a preliminary
ruling in favour of US solar firms, stating that Chinese solar
manufacturers had received unfair government subsidies. A second
preliminary decision is scheduled for May, including allegations
of dumping by Chinese firms. The final decisions will rest with
the US International Trade Commission, and are not likely to be
made until towards the end of 2012.
The US imported USD2.8bn of solar cells and panels from
China in 2011, up sharply from about USD1.2bn in 2010, according
to industry estimates. Chinese solar panel makers depend on
exports for more than 90% of their earnings and the US is their
second-largest market, after Europe.