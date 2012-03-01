(The following was released by the rating agency)

CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, February 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Chola Spinning Mills Private Limited (CSM) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings are constrained by an expected increase in CSM's leverage (debt/ EBITDA) for the financial year ending March 2012 following debt-funded upgrades to its mills. The ratings also consider CSM's small scale of operations and the highly competitive nature of the textile industry which restricts pricing flexibility.

The ratings also reflect the company's 15-year operational track record and comfortable credit metrics. In FY11 CSM recorded leverage of 1.33x (FY10: 1.49x) and EBITDA interest cover of 10.6x (8.9x). The ratings also draw strength from CSM's short cash conversion cycle (FYE11: 46 days).

A negative rating guideline would be sustained increase in debt/EBITDA above 3.0x resulting from a contraction in profit margins. Conversely, a sustained fall in debt/EBITDA below 1.0x would be positive for the ratings.

CSM is engaged in the production of viscose yarn in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. It has an installed capacity of 30,240 spindles. CSM also owns seven windmills with a total capacity of 4.5MW. In FY11 CSM recorded a turnover of INR836.2m (FY10: INR589.7m), EBITDA of INR76.4m (INR38.4m) at an EBITDA margin of 9.1% (6.5%).

Fitch has also assigned ratings to CSM's bank facilities, as follows:

- INR140m term loans: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR50m fund-based working capital limit: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR19.2m non-fund-based working capital limit: 'Fitch A3(ind)'