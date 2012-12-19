(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have lowered the long-term ratings on Christchurch
City Council and the council's subsidiary Christchurch City
Holdings by one notch to 'AA-', from 'AA'. The outlook remains
negative. The short-term ratings were affirmed at 'A-1+'.
-- The ratings on Christchurch City Council reflect the
strong institutional framework supporting the New Zealand local
government sector along with the council's good liquidity
position.
-- However, the council's financial management--while still
positive--is increasingly being affected by a difficult
environment stemming from a prolonged recovery period.
-- In addition, the council has significant capital
expenditure responsibilities from earthquake repairs and
infrastructure reconstruction, which is affecting budgetary
flexibility and performance, and increasing the debt burden.
Contingent liabilities continue to weigh on the rating.
-- The negative outlook reflects ongoing uncertainty
regarding the cost of the city's reconstruction to the council,
which could result in debt peaking above our expectations.
Rating Action
On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its long-term credit ratings on New Zealand's Christchurch City
Council (CCC) and the council's wholly owned subsidiary
Christchurch City Holdings Ltd. to 'AA-' from 'AA'. The
short-term ratings on both entities were affirmed at 'A-1+' and
the outlooks remain negative.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that the council's financial
management--while still positive--is facing significant
challenges and is increasingly being affected by a difficult
environment stemming from a prolonged recovery period following
the earthquakes in 2010 and 2011. Although we consider that
CCC's financial strategy is prudent, the degree of control over
the reconstruction held by the Crown, rather than by CCC, in our
view reduces the council's political and managerial strength.
Significant repair and reconstruction costs have affected
the council financially. We consider CCC's budgetary flexibility
and performance to be weak, with capital expenditure expected to
rise to about 40% of total expenditure as the reconstruction
gains pace, and will remain elevated in the medium term. CCC's
modifiable revenues are around 35% of total consolidated
revenues.
Budgetary performance is also weak, with revenues dampened
by the earthquake-related impacts reducing the number of
rateable properties while increasing expenses, as well as
significantly increasing CCC's capital-expenditure program.
CCC's operating balance was weak in fiscal years ended June 30,
2011 and 2012, but performance is expected to improve as
elevated earthquake-related operating expenditure eases. We
expect CCC's operating balance to average in excess of 5% for
2011-2015. Primarily funded through debt and deferrals, CCC's
large capital program and its currently weak operating
performance result in a large deficit after capital expenditure,
of about 15%. We anticipate that CCC's operating performance
will improve as revenues increase and recovery costs ease.
However, we forecast that CCC's deficit after capital
expenditure will remain high over the medium term given the
duration of the reconstruction program, which is anticipated to
take more than five years.
CCC has implemented some special rates levies to raise
council revenues and fund the reconstruction over time; in the
interim, a significant amount of capital expenditure is being
debt-funded, increasing CCC's debt burden to more than 180% of
revenues. We anticipate that debt will remain below this level,
however. Our base case anticipates that CCC will not fully
achieve its capital-expenditure program as scheduled--given its
large size--of around NZ$1 billion per year over the coming four
years. We expect that interest costs will rise to be in excess
of 5% of revenues as CCC's debt levels rise, but that interest
will remain less than 9% in the medium term.
Contingent liabilities continue to weigh on the CCC rating.
Insurance cover remains difficult to source, and further
damaging seismic activity could have a significant financial
impact on CCC. Litigation risk has also heightened, although we
do not currently consider it likely that litigation will result
in significant financial impact on CCC within the rating
horizon.
The ratings on CCC reflect our view of the strong
institutional framework supporting local government
creditworthiness in New Zealand, combined with the provision of
support specific to CCC as the city rebuilds. The ratings are
also supported by the strong institutional settings in New
Zealand, and its good liquidity position.
We consider the institutional framework supporting the local
government sector in New Zealand to be stable and predictable,
and regard it to be one of the strongest in the world. The
system also promotes a strong management culture and fiscal
discipline among New Zealand councils. CCC is receiving
significant financial support from the New Zealand Crown to
rebuild the city following the earthquake events. After
insurance recoveries and Crown support, CCC anticipates it will
fund around one-third of its reconstruction costs.
Christchurch is New Zealand's second-largest city, with a
population of about 375,000, and is considered the gateway to
the South Island. The region accounts for about 10% of national
GDP, and it is estimated that the earthquakes negatively
affected national GDP by 1.5 percentage points. Recent strong
growth in the local economy--estimated to be 1%-3% per month--as
the reconstruction gains traction, has resulted in the economy
expanding more quickly than the national economy. In addition,
the area's economic growth has recently recovered to be about
the same level as that at September 2010. The population is
estimated to have declined by around 8%, with some indicators
showing that the pace of the fall has stabilized. In our
opinion, Christchurch's longer term economic prospects are
currently constrained by the significant work still needed to
repair its infrastructure.
Liquidity
We consider CCC's liquidity position as a positive and
supports the rating. CCC retains a good stock of cash and
high-quality liquid assets on its balance sheet, as well as a
large number of committed bank facilities. CCC's liquidity
coverage ratio--cash, haircut liquid assets, and committed bank
facilities as a percentage of 12-months' debt maturities and
debt service--was 284% at June 30, 2012.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that there is at
least a one-in-three chance of a further downgrade for CCC in
the coming two years. We consider that the most likely rating
driver for negative rating action is from a rising debt
burden--such as if total tax-supported debt was expected to
exceed 180% of revenues and/or interest to exceed 9% of
revenues. CCC's debt levels could increase more than anticipated
due to an escalation in CCC's share of reconstruction costs
above our expectations. This could occur from a shortfall in
insurance recoveries, project cost escalation that CCC was
required to fund, or further earthquake activity causing greater
damage to council infrastructure.
The outlook could be revised to stable when we consider
there is greater certainty concerning the likely peak of CCC's
debt levels. This would likely stem from greater clarity on the
anticipated total cost of the reconstruction to CCC. Greater
confidence that seismic risk had eased would also provide
certainty on potential costs.
Due to the strength of the institutional framework, we do
not currently consider that there is a high probability of the
long-term rating falling to lower than 'A+'.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Christchurch City Council
Senior Secured AA- AA
Senior Unsecured AA- AA
Christchurch City Holdings Ltd.
Senior Unsecured AA- AA
Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Christchurch City Council
Christchurch City Holdings Ltd.
Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Negative/A-1+
AA/Negative/A-1+
Ratings Affirmed
Christchurch City Holdings Ltd.
Commercial Paper A-1+