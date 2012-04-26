NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Chrysler Group LLC's (B+/Stable/--) first-quarter earnings and the downgrade of 58.5% owner Fiat SpA (now BB-/Stable/B) have no impact on the rating for Chrysler.

Chrysler's first-quarter earnings were sharply higher than in 2011, largely because of a 25% rise in shipments. But it appears that inventory will remain manageable--Chrysler's days supply was reported at 59 days at March 31, down from 64 at year-end 2011. While U.S. industry light vehicles sales rose 13.4% in the first quarter, Chrysler's retail and fleet sales rose 38.5%, according to Ward's AutoInfoBank.

Still, the first quarter may be one of the strongest quarters of the year on some counts: Free cash flow in the quarter was $1.7 billion, compared with company guidance of more than $1 billion for all of 2012 and our expectation of positive free cash flow. EBITDA margin was 8.5% in the quarter. For the rating, we assume Chrysler's EBITDA margin will be around 8%. This incorporates our view that Chrysler's retail and fleet share in the U.S. is at least 10% (it was 11.4% for the first three months of 2012 for light vehicles, again according to Ward's).

As previously stated, we do not expect the gap between our ratings on Fiat and Chrysler (now one notch after the Fiat downgrade) to increase, and it could well decrease as ownership and integration increases. Our rating outlooks on both companies are now stable. We believe Chrysler's borrowing agreements (through payment restrictions) would prevent substantial distributions to Fiat.