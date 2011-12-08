(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Increasing regulatory pressure on Taiwan-based incumbent
telecom operator, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT), to reduce its
tariff's has been weakening the operator's profit margins.
-- We expect CHT to experience further tariff reductions in
the next one to two years, which will further weaken its
profitability.
-- We are revising the outlook on the long-term corporate
credit rating on CHT to negative from stable and affirming the
rating at 'AA'. We are also affirming the 'cnAAA' long-term
Greater China credit scale rating.
Dec 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that
it had revised its outlook on the long-term corporate credit
rating on Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) to negative from
stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA' corporate credit
rating and 'cnAAA' Greater China credit scale rating on the
company.
"The outlook revision reflects our view that the operator's
profitability has weakened and is likely to weaken further over
the next one to two years due to the Taiwan government's
intervention to reduce tariffs," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Daniel Hsiao.
"We believe that heightening regulatory risk could weaken
our assessment on the company's business risk profile in the
longer term."
CHT's profitability is under increasing pressure from
regulatory actions, in our view. The regulator most recently
implemented a second round of three-year mandatory price cuts,
effective from April 1, 2010. We believe these cuts may indicate
the regulator's intention of ongoing price intervention.
In addition, the government's action to change the pricing
right of fixed-line calls to mobile calls to fixed-line
operators from mobile operators starting from 2011 has
aggravated the decline in operators' margins.
As a result, CHT's EBITDA margin declined to 41% in the
first three quarters of 2011 from 48% in 2008. Moreover, the
Taiwan government recently announced a lowering of tariffs on
long-distance calls to be in line with the tariffs on local
calls from the beginning of 2012, which we expect to put further
downward pressure on CHT's profit margins.
In addition, the government is still likely to implement the
third round of mandatory price cuts in 2013, which we expect to
further reduce CHT's EBITDA margin. Standard & Poor's
acknowledges that CHT is attempting to offset the negative
impact of these pricing pressures by enhancing its value-added
services, bundling its different product offerings, and
leveraging its extensive network coverage and strong customer
base. However, we believe that these efforts will only partly
limit the extent of the margin decline.
"The ratings affirmation on CHT continues to reflect the
company's dominant position in Taiwan's telecommunications
sector, CHT's still-strong-but-declining profitability, and the
company's minimal financial risk profile," said Mr. Hsiao.
Standard & Poor's assessment of a minimal risk profile is
based on our view of CHT's very conservative financial policy,
very strong cash flow adequacy, very low leverage, and strong
liquidity. CHT's limited growth prospects in Taiwan's telecom
market, as well as the rising regulatory pressures partly offset
the rating strengths.
The ratings on CHT exceed those on Taiwan (unsolicited;
AA-/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cnA-1+), reflecting our expectation that
CHT will maintain its ability to service its debt, underpinned
by CHT's very strong stand-alone credit profile (SACP), even
under the highly stressed scenario of a Taiwanese government
default.
Although CHT is 35% owned by the Taiwanese government, we
assess the likelihood of extraordinary government support for
CHT as limited. This reflects our assessment of the 'limited
role' CHT plays in supporting the Taiwan's government's policy
objectives, and the limited 'link' between CHT and the
government.
We believe that CHT has "strong" liquidity to meet its needs
over the next two years. We expect the company's ratio of
liquidity sources to liquidity uses to remain above 1.5x over
the next 12 months and above 1x over the next 12-24 months. As
of the end of September 2011, CHT holds consolidated cash and
liquid financial assets of Taiwan dollar (NT$) 53 billion
against total debts of only NT$3.9 billion.
We believe the company's liquidity is sufficient to protect
its credit quality from significantly adverse market events. The
negative outlook reflects the potential for ongoing adverse
regulatory intervention in tariff setting to further erode CHT's
profitability and our assessment of the company's business risk
profile. We may lower the rating if the Taiwan government
instigates further tariff reductions such that CHT's EBITDA
margin trends down to the mid-thirty percent range.
In addition, any lowering of our rating on the Taiwan
sovereign or Transfer & Convertibility assessment on Taiwan
(AA+) would likely reflect a worsening of CHT's operating
environment and financial flexibility, which in turn, could lead
us to downgrade CHT. We may revise the outlook back to stable if
CHT maintains its EBITDA at about the 40% level through growth
in its value-added services and integrated product offerings
despite the tariff reduction pressures.
