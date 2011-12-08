(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Increasing regulatory pressure on Taiwan-based incumbent telecom operator, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT), to reduce its tariff's has been weakening the operator's profit margins.

-- We expect CHT to experience further tariff reductions in the next one to two years, which will further weaken its profitability.

-- We are revising the outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on CHT to negative from stable and affirming the rating at 'AA'. We are also affirming the 'cnAAA' long-term Greater China credit scale rating.

Dec 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had revised its outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA' corporate credit rating and 'cnAAA' Greater China credit scale rating on the company.

"The outlook revision reflects our view that the operator's profitability has weakened and is likely to weaken further over the next one to two years due to the Taiwan government's intervention to reduce tariffs," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Daniel Hsiao.

"We believe that heightening regulatory risk could weaken our assessment on the company's business risk profile in the longer term."

CHT's profitability is under increasing pressure from regulatory actions, in our view. The regulator most recently implemented a second round of three-year mandatory price cuts, effective from April 1, 2010. We believe these cuts may indicate the regulator's intention of ongoing price intervention.

In addition, the government's action to change the pricing right of fixed-line calls to mobile calls to fixed-line operators from mobile operators starting from 2011 has aggravated the decline in operators' margins.

As a result, CHT's EBITDA margin declined to 41% in the first three quarters of 2011 from 48% in 2008. Moreover, the Taiwan government recently announced a lowering of tariffs on long-distance calls to be in line with the tariffs on local calls from the beginning of 2012, which we expect to put further downward pressure on CHT's profit margins.

In addition, the government is still likely to implement the third round of mandatory price cuts in 2013, which we expect to further reduce CHT's EBITDA margin. Standard & Poor's acknowledges that CHT is attempting to offset the negative impact of these pricing pressures by enhancing its value-added services, bundling its different product offerings, and leveraging its extensive network coverage and strong customer base. However, we believe that these efforts will only partly limit the extent of the margin decline.

"The ratings affirmation on CHT continues to reflect the company's dominant position in Taiwan's telecommunications sector, CHT's still-strong-but-declining profitability, and the company's minimal financial risk profile," said Mr. Hsiao.

Standard & Poor's assessment of a minimal risk profile is based on our view of CHT's very conservative financial policy, very strong cash flow adequacy, very low leverage, and strong liquidity. CHT's limited growth prospects in Taiwan's telecom market, as well as the rising regulatory pressures partly offset the rating strengths.

The ratings on CHT exceed those on Taiwan (unsolicited; AA-/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cnA-1+), reflecting our expectation that CHT will maintain its ability to service its debt, underpinned by CHT's very strong stand-alone credit profile (SACP), even under the highly stressed scenario of a Taiwanese government default.

Although CHT is 35% owned by the Taiwanese government, we assess the likelihood of extraordinary government support for CHT as limited. This reflects our assessment of the 'limited role' CHT plays in supporting the Taiwan's government's policy objectives, and the limited 'link' between CHT and the government.

We believe that CHT has "strong" liquidity to meet its needs over the next two years. We expect the company's ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses to remain above 1.5x over the next 12 months and above 1x over the next 12-24 months. As of the end of September 2011, CHT holds consolidated cash and liquid financial assets of Taiwan dollar (NT$) 53 billion against total debts of only NT$3.9 billion.

We believe the company's liquidity is sufficient to protect its credit quality from significantly adverse market events. The negative outlook reflects the potential for ongoing adverse regulatory intervention in tariff setting to further erode CHT's profitability and our assessment of the company's business risk profile. We may lower the rating if the Taiwan government instigates further tariff reductions such that CHT's EBITDA margin trends down to the mid-thirty percent range.

In addition, any lowering of our rating on the Taiwan sovereign or Transfer & Convertibility assessment on Taiwan (AA+) would likely reflect a worsening of CHT's operating environment and financial flexibility, which in turn, could lead us to downgrade CHT. We may revise the outlook back to stable if CHT maintains its EBITDA at about the 40% level through growth in its value-added services and integrated product offerings despite the tariff reduction pressures.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- General Criteria: Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009

-- Criteria | Corporates | Industrials: Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008