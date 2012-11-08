OVERVIEW
-- CIFC Funding 2012-II Ltd./CIFC Funding 2012-II LLC's
issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool
consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A and B
notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the
transaction's credit enhancement, legal structure, and timely
interest and principal payments, among other factors. NEW YORK
(Standard & Poor's) Nov. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to CIFC Funding
2012-II Ltd./CIFC Funding 2012-II LLC 's $676.5 million fixed-
and floating-rate notes (see list).
The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation
securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily
of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. The preliminary
ratings are based on information as of Nov. 8, 2012. Subsequent
information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated
notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable
to the subordinated notes.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient
to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests
(excluding excess spread) and cash flow structure, which can
withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO
Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the
assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized
debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global
Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And
Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).
-- The transaction's legal structure, which is expected to
be bankruptcy remote.
-- The diversified collateral portfolio, which consists
primarily of broadly syndicated speculative-grade senior secured
term loans.
-- The portfolio manager's experienced management team.
-- Our projections regarding the timely interest and
ultimate principal payments on the preliminary rated notes,
which we assessed using our cash flow analysis and assumptions
commensurate with the assigned preliminary ratings under various
interest rate scenarios, including LIBOR ranging from
0.30%-11.36%.
-- The transaction's overcollateralization and interest
coverage tests, a failure of which will lead to the diversion of
interest and principal proceeds to reduce the balance of the
preliminary rated notes outstanding.
-- The transaction's principal proceeds recapture feature,
which requires reclassifying excess interest proceeds as
principal proceeds in an amount equal to the principal proceeds
used to make interest payments on the deferrable notes.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in
this credit rating report is available at "".
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,
May 31, 2012
-- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets:
Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012
-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For
Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
-- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To
Establish Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities In CDOs, Dec. 9,
2009
-- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default
Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, March 19, 2008
-- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In
Global Cash Flow CLOs, July 11, 2007
-- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced for Cayman Islands
Special-Purpose Entities, July 18, 2002
-- Global Cash Flow and Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO
Product, March 21, 2002 Related research
-- Presale: CIFC Funding 2012-II Ltd./CIFC Funding 2012-II
LLC, Nov. 8, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,
Nov. 4, 2011
-- Comments Requested On Proposed Changes To Rating Agency
Confirmation Approach, Aug. 16, 2010
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
CIFC Funding 2012-II Ltd./CIFC Funding 2012-II LLC
Class Rating Amount (mil. $)
A-1L AAA (sf) 464.0
A-2F AA (sf) 27.5
A-2L AA (sf) 40.0
A-3L (deferrable) A (sf) 59.5
B-1L (deferrable) BBB (sf) 34.0
B-2L (deferrable) BB- (sf) 37.0
B-3L (deferrable) B (sf) 14.50
Subordinated notes NR 71.42
NR--Not rated.