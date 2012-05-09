(The following was released by the rating agency) CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated CIPSA TEC India Private Limited's (CIPSA) 'Fitch D(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch D(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of CIPSA. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also migrated CIPSA's bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR258.8m long term loans: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'

- INR170m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'

- INR276.7m non-fund based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'