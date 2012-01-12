(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Reno-based gaming operator Circus and Eldorado Joint Venture (CEJV) has shown limited progress in addressing substantial near-term refinancing needs.

-- We are lowering our ratings on CEJV to 'CCC-' from 'CCC', including our corporate credit rating and our issue-level rating on CEJV's mortgage notes, and placing all ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The CreditWatch listing reflects the very short timeframe to execute a refinancing and our view of the increased likelihood that CEJV will pursue a restructuring to address the maturity.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 12, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on Reno-based gaming operator Circus and Eldorado Joint Venture (CEJV) to 'CCC-' from 'CCC', including its corporate credit rating and issue-level rating on CEJV's mortgage notes. In addition, we placed all ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

"The CreditWatch listing reflects the limited progress that CEJV has made in addressing its March 2012 debt maturity," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Halchak.

With less than two months to maturity, we believe it is becoming increasingly likely CEJV will restructure its debt obligations. Based on our cash flow expectations for 2012 and beyond, and incorporating the likelihood of higher interest costs given the company's credit profile and current market conditions, we believe CEJV will be challenged to generate sufficient cash flow to support fixed charges under a refinanced capital structure. While cash balances are relatively sizable and may reduce the amount of debt CEJV would need in a recapitalization, we believe this excess cash does not mitigate the refinancing risk.

CEJV is a joint venture of affiliates of MGM Resorts International and Eldorado Resorts LLC. CEJV owns and operates a single property, the Silver Legacy Resort Casino in Reno. Reno's gaming revenues remain historically weak because of both increased competition from Native American casinos in Northern California over the past several years and economic weakness in more recent years. Gaming revenues, as reported by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, totaled roughly $562 million in 2010, compared with $859 million in 2000, representing a compounded annual decline of approximately 4.2%. Through November 2011, gaming revenues in Reno declined about 5% from the comparable period last year.

We will monitor CEJV's progress toward its upcoming debt maturity to resolve the CreditWatch. Absent a successful refinancing by March 1, 2012, we would lower our rating to 'D'. If CEJV moves forward with a restructuring plan that would result in any debtholders being offered less than what we deem as full and timely payment under our ratings criteria, we also expect to lower our rating to 'D'. If CEJV can successfully execute a refinancing, we will evaluate the new capital structure, and an upgrade would depend on our expectations for CEJV to generate sufficient cash flow to support fixed charges under a refinanced capital structure.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008