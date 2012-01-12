(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Reno-based gaming operator Circus and Eldorado Joint
Venture (CEJV) has shown limited progress in addressing
substantial near-term refinancing needs.
-- We are lowering our ratings on CEJV to 'CCC-' from
'CCC', including our corporate credit rating and our issue-level
rating on CEJV's mortgage notes, and placing all ratings on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The CreditWatch listing reflects the very short
timeframe to execute a refinancing and our view of the increased
likelihood that CEJV will pursue a restructuring to address the
maturity.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 12, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on Reno-based
gaming operator Circus and Eldorado Joint Venture (CEJV) to
'CCC-' from 'CCC', including its corporate credit rating and
issue-level rating on CEJV's mortgage notes. In addition, we
placed all ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.
"The CreditWatch listing reflects the limited progress that
CEJV has made in addressing its March 2012 debt maturity," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Halchak.
With less than two months to maturity, we believe it is
becoming increasingly likely CEJV will restructure its debt
obligations. Based on our cash flow expectations for 2012 and
beyond, and incorporating the likelihood of higher interest
costs given the company's credit profile and current market
conditions, we believe CEJV will be challenged to generate
sufficient cash flow to support fixed charges under a refinanced
capital structure. While cash balances are relatively sizable
and may reduce the amount of debt CEJV would need in a
recapitalization, we believe this excess cash does not mitigate
the refinancing risk.
CEJV is a joint venture of affiliates of MGM Resorts
International and Eldorado Resorts LLC. CEJV owns and operates a
single property, the Silver Legacy Resort Casino in Reno. Reno's
gaming revenues remain historically weak because of both
increased competition from Native American casinos in Northern
California over the past several years and economic weakness in
more recent years. Gaming revenues, as reported by the Nevada
Gaming Control Board, totaled roughly $562 million in 2010,
compared with $859 million in 2000, representing a compounded
annual decline of approximately 4.2%. Through November 2011,
gaming revenues in Reno declined about 5% from the comparable
period last year.
We will monitor CEJV's progress toward its upcoming debt
maturity to resolve the CreditWatch. Absent a successful
refinancing by March 1, 2012, we would lower our rating to 'D'.
If CEJV moves forward with a restructuring plan that would
result in any debtholders being offered less than what we deem
as full and timely payment under our ratings criteria, we also
expect to lower our rating to 'D'. If CEJV can successfully
execute a refinancing, we will evaluate the new capital
structure, and an upgrade would depend on our expectations for
CEJV to generate sufficient cash flow to support fixed charges
under a refinanced capital structure.
