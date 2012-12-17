NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to CIT
CLO 2012-1 Ltd.'s $207.54 million floating-rate notes (see
list). The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation
securitization backed by a static pool consisting primarily of
broadly syndicated and middle-market senior secured loans. The
preliminary ratings are based on information as of Dec. 17,
2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of
final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated
notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable
to the preference shares.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient
to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests
(not counting excess spread), and cash flow structure, which can
withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO
Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the
assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized
debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global
Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And
Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).
-- The transaction's legal structure, which is expected to
be bankruptcy remote.
-- The diversified collateral portfolio, which consists
primarily of broadly syndicated and middle-market
speculative-grade senior secured term loans.
-- The timely interest and ultimate principal payments on
the preliminary rated notes, which we assessed using our
cash-flow analysis and assumptions commensurate with the
assigned preliminary ratings under various interest-rate
scenarios, including LIBOR ranging from 0.34%-13.84%.
-- The transaction's overcollateralization and interest
coverage tests, a failure of which will lead to the diversion of
interest and principal proceeds to reduce the balance of the
rated notes outstanding. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE
REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7
Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is
available at
"
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED CIT CLO 2012-1 Ltd. Class
Rating Amount (mil. $) A AAA (sf) 172.68 B AA (sf) 17.43 C
(deferrable) A (sf) 17.43 Preference shares NR 109.30 NR--Not
rated. Primary Credit Analyst: Jaiho Cho, New York (1)
212-438-1000; jaiho_cho@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact:
Alexander Dennis, CFA, Chicago (1) 312-233-7069;
alexander_dennis@standardandpoors.com Analytical Manager, U.S.
Structured Credit New Issuance: Winston W Chang, New York (1)
212-438-1000; winston_chang@standardandpoors.com