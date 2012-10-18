(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- China-based CITICS benefits from its leading position in
China's capital market, its strong capitalization, and low
credit risk, in our opinion.
-- We view the securities company as having "moderate"
systemic importance in China's capital market.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB+/A-2' issuer credit rating to
CITICS. We are also assigning our 'cnA+/cnA-1' Greater China
regional scale rating to the company.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that
CITICS' capitalization, risk profile, and funding and liquidity
profiles will remain stable.
Rating Action
On Oct. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer credit
rating to China-based securities company CITIC Securities Co.
Ltd. (CITICS). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. At
the same time, we assigned our 'cnA+' long-term and 'cnA-1'
short-term Greater China regional scale rating to the company.
Rationale
The rating on CITICS reflects the company's leading position
in China's capital market, its strong capitalization, and its
low credit risk asset mix and moderate market risk positions.
These features contribute to CITICS' solid track record in
staying profitable across business cycles. The rating also
factors in a one-notch uplift for possible extraordinary support
from the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+)
because we view CITICS as having "moderate" systemic importance
in China's capital market. CITICS' geographic concentration in
China, unsophisticated risk management capacity, and limited
offshore operating experience under a setting of targeted rapid
growth in the next few years temper the above strengths. The
company's growing business at home and abroad could heighten its
modest market risk and expose it to significant execution risks,
in our view.
CITICS benefits from its position as the largest securities
company in China by net assets and market capitalization. The
company has the highest market share among the country's
securities companies in brokerage, underwriting, and asset
management businesses. CITICS has so far managed to stay
profitable throughout its operating history beginning 1995--rare
in China's volatile investment banking industry. The company's
businesses are predominantly in China, with limited offshore
operations. To broaden its geographic reach and strengthen its
competitive edge in cross-border businesses, CITICS proposed in
July 2012 to acquire a brokerage, CLSA B.V. (not rated), for a
total cash consideration of US$1.25 billion through a wholly
owned subsidiary in Hong Kong. We do not expect the transaction
to significantly affect CITICS' credit profile, judging from the
limited one-off impact to CITICS' capitalization, relatively
uncomplicated business scope of the target company, and various
arrangements to keep CLSA running independently to minimize
integration risks.
We view CITICS' capitalization as strong even after
factoring in a likely drop in capitalization in the next two
years. The company has maintained very low financial leverage
for the past five years, with a ratio of total assets to
shareholders' equity at 1.7x at the end of 2011. We expect the
company's capitalization to drop significantly in the next two
years mainly due to its targeted rapid balance sheet expansion.
Nonetheless, the company's leverage is likely to stay low
compared with global peers' for the next two years at least.
Moderate market risk and low credit risk mark CITICS' risk
profile. Market risk stemming from the company's equity
investment book dominates its risk profile. CITICS appears to be
conservative in taking market risks compared to domestic peers,
with modest limits set for its equity trading and investment
books relative to its net assets.
Credit risks remain low for CITICS because cash and low-risk
debt investments dominate the company's asset mix. This is
reflected in the company's conservative debt portfolio
allocation, its simple but effective credit risk management, and
prudent regulatory rules that strictly segregate clients'
brokerage and wealth management accounts from the securities
companies' own assets. We expect CITICS' market risk to heighten
in the next few years. The company plans to increase debt, which
could lead to more asset allocation to equity investments,
including private equity investments. The acquisition of CLSA
could also expose CITICS to volatilities in offshore capital
markets.
Nonetheless, we expect the company to remain more
conservative than its peers in taking market risks. We view
CITICS' funding and liquidity profiles as adequate but a
potential area for challenges, depending on how fast the company
increases its leverage over the next few years. Its liquidity
ratios are currently very strong, in our view, but its targeted
leverage could bring down the ratios in line with peers'. The
one-notch rating uplift for possible extraordinary government
support reflects CITICS' "moderate" systemic importance in
China, which we classify as a highly supportive system. We also
view CITICS as a strategically important subsidiary of CITIC
Group Corp. (CITIC Group: foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2;
cnA+/cnA-1), a leading financial conglomerate in China.
Nonetheless, the rating does not factor in any extraordinary
support from CITIC Group as it would be otherwise capped at
one-notch below the supported group credit profile of 'bbb+'
according to our rating methodology.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that CITICS could
maintain its strong capitalization, adequate risk profile, and
adequate funding and liquidity profiles over the next two years.
We may raise the rating if the company turns the CLSA
acquisition into a profitable overseas expansion platform,
improving its diversification, earnings, and market risk
profile. It will likely be a few years at least before this
happens.
We could lower the rating if CITICS incurs substantial
financial losses due to heightened market risks or the company
follows an aggressive balance sheet expansion strategy that
substantially weakens its capitalization.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 --
Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Rating
Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010 -- Methodology and Assumptions: Risk-Adjusted Capital
Framework For Financial Institutions, April 21, 2009 -- Rating
Securities Companies, June 9, 2004 Ratings List New Rating CITIC
Securities Co. Ltd. Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 Greater
China Regional Scale cnA+/cnA-1