NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Citigroup Inc. (A-/Negative/A-2) are unchanged following the sudden and immediate departure of Citi's CEO, Vikram Pandit.

On Oct. 16, the board of directors elected Michael Corbat as the new CEO, effective immediately. Previously, Mr. Corbat ran Citi's European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) operations and Citi Holdings.

We expect Mr. Corbat to continue Citi's current strategy of investing in Citi's international core businesses while winding down assets in Holdings, the unit that houses Citi's nonstrategic assets.

Although Mr. Corbat appears to have the background and skills to execute this plan, and perhaps drive it forward more expeditiously, the change is sudden, and we would have anticipated a more gradual transition for a change of this magnitude. In conjunction with the departure of Mr. Pandit, John Havens, Citi's president and chief operating officer, resigned.

The company stated that Mr. Havens had already been planning to retire from Citi by year-end. We are concerned about the lack of a succession plan for his position and by the potential for additional senior management turnover. The ratings outlook remains negative.

We will closely monitor any change in strategy under the new CEO, with a particular focus on whether Citi engages in riskier endeavors. Further management turnover or signs of a risker strategy could have a negative impact on our assessment of Citi's business position and risk position and, as a result, the rating on the company.