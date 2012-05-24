US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow flat after Comey testimony; futures dip after UK vote
* Ex-FBI director has no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election
May 25 Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to the City of Owensboro's (KY) $41 million General Obligation Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2012B and $3.15 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2012C
* Ex-FBI director has no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election
NEW DELHI, June 9 Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.