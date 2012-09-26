US STOCKS-Wall St slips ahead of UK vote, ECB, Comey testimony
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.28 pct, Nasdaq off 0.33 pct (Updates to market close)
Sept 27 Moody's assigns A2 rating to City of Algoma's (WI) $1.2 million Taxable GO Refunding Bonds
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.28 pct, Nasdaq off 0.33 pct (Updates to market close)
* Point72 Asset Management LP reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp as of June 5 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qYW09u) Further company coverage: