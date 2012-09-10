BRIEF-Allgeier SE intends capital increase to finance further growth investments
* Allgeier SE: Allgeier intends capital increase to finance further growth investments
Sept 11 Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to the City of Aspen, CO sales tax revenue bonds
* Allgeier SE: Allgeier intends capital increase to finance further growth investments
* Banco Santander considering capital increase of above 5 billion euros as part of potential offer for its smaller rival Banco Popular Espanol - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2rxlj0U