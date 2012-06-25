BRIEF-Superior Industries prices €250 mln debt offering
* Superior Industries International Inc- priced an offering of eur 250 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00 pct senior notes due 2025
June 26 Moody's downgrades to Aa3 from Aa2 the rating on the City of Chandler, AZ Street and Highway User Revenue bonds and concludes review for possible downgrade; outlook is stable
* Metanor Resources Inc- agents will sell by way of private placement, up to 4.4 million flow-through shares at a price of $1.13 each