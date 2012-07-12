BRIEF-Kaisa Group commences exchange offer for certain notes
* Commenced exchange offer with respect to existing notes held by non-U.S. Persons outside United States
July 13 Moody's affirms the Aa3 general obligation rating of the City of Great Falls, MT
* Commenced exchange offer with respect to existing notes held by non-U.S. Persons outside United States
DUBAI, June 7 Payment and remittance transactions in the United Arab Emirates financial system are operating as normal, the central bank said on Wednesday after the UAE's diplomatic rift with Qatar caused uncertainty over some banking deals.