US STOCKS-Caution sets in on Wall St ahead of UK vote, ECB, Comey testimony
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Aug 16 Correction to Sub Headline, August 1, 2012 Release: 'Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to the City of No. Richland Hills' (TX) $5.66 mil. Tax and Wtrwrks and Swr Sys. (Limited Pledge) Rev. Cert. of Oblig., Ser. 2012 and $26.085 mil
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
June 6 New Jersey's insurance regulator is conducting a comprehensive exam of Prudential Financial Inc as part of a recently expanded supervisory role, a company executive said on Tuesday.