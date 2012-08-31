BRIEF-Joseph Stilwell says reiterate belief that Wayne Savings Bancshares should be sold
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing
Aug 31 Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to City of Quincy's (MA) $7.465 million G.O. Bonds and MIG 1 rating to $26.25 million G.O. BANs
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering