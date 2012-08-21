CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips as oil prices fall, Toronto home sales tumble

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3493, or 74.11 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve TORONTO, June 5 The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell, while data showed home sales tumbled in Toronto, Canada's largest city. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, reversed gains to trade down on concerns that top crude exporter Saudi Arabia and other Arab states' cutting of ties with Qatar could hamper a global de