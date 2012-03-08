(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based City Telecom (HK) Limited's (City Telecom) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable.

The ratings reflect the company's solid financial profile and its position as the second-largest broadband service provider in Hong Kong, offset partially by an increased risk profile with its free-TV production startup.

Fitch believes that City Telecom will gain additional market share on its well-established fibre-to-the home (FTTH) network, given that the penetration of FTTH in Hong Kong is low at just 35%. Fitch notes that City Telecom is increasingly competing on the quality of its network service, rather than price. This should enable the company to maintain its competitive edge as it boasts a wider FTTH coverage and better quality than its competitors.

On the other hand, Fitch expects City Telecom's operating margins and cash flow generation to weaken over the next 12-18 months as the company enters the free-TV production business with the establishment of a multimedia center, to be completed by 2014. However, Fitch does not foresee substantial deterioration in the credit profile given its strong core telecom business and net cash position at end-FY11.

Fitch may consider a negative rating action if the company's operating EBITDAR margin falls below 20%, and if funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage rises above 2x on a sustained basis (FY11 EBITDAR margin and leverage: 37% and -0.3x, respectively). Conversely, a positive rating action may be considered if the company increases its telecom market share above 35% and maintains its telecom EBITDAR margin over 30% and free-TV EBITDAR margin over 15% on a sustained basis. The rating may also benefit if City Telecom's EBITDAR exceeds USD100m and FFO-adjusted net leverage falls below 1x on a sustained basis.