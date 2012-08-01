(The following was released by the rating agency)
August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Rating has affirmed Hong Kong-based
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited's (CKI) FC Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook.
Simultaneously, CKI's senior unsecured rating and its USD300m
fixed-rate callable perpetual securities issued in February 2012
have been affirmed at 'A-' and 'BBB', respectively.
CKI's ratings are underpinned by its stable and predictable
cash inflows from its regulatory assets portfolio. Its portfolio
is diversified across a number of countries and
utility/infrastructure sectors. Key contributors include Power
Assets Holdings Limited in Hong Kong; UK Power Networks Holdings
Limited, Northumbrian Water Group ('BBB+'/Stable), Northern Gas
Networks Limited in the UK; and CHEDHA Holdings Pty Ltd. in
Australia. Fitch estimates that regulated assets account for
over 85% of CKI's total cash inflows.
CKI's reliance on cash channelled upstream from associates
and investments in the form of dividends and interest payments
constrain its ratings. This is because such cash is subordinated
to external creditors at operating companies and regulatory
requirements of the respective regulated businesses. However,
this risk is, to some extent, mitigated by the stable regulatory
environment in the countries to which CKI is exposed, by the
strong financial profiles of regulated businesses and management
control over its investments and affiliates.
Fitch views positively CKI's strategy of acquiring assets in
developed markets with stable regulatory regimes, which can
provide immediate cash returns. Nevertheless, CKI credit profile
can be affected by large debt-funded acquisitions. Due to
acquisition activities in the last two years, its interest
coverage, as measured by fund flow from operations (FFO) to
interest, weakened to 4.4x at end-2011 from over 7x in 2010. In
the absence of large materially debt-funded investments, Fitch
expects CKI's FFO interest coverage to improve above 5.0x by
2013 as assets acquired in the last 18 months increase cash
contributions to CKI.
Fitch believes that CKI will continue to pursue acquisition
opportunities. Three equity-raising exercises totalling HKD8bn
and completed since July 2011 should provide some headroom for
smaller-size acquisitions such as the proposed HKD2.4bn
investment in Wales & West Utilities Limited (senior secured:
'A-'/Stable).
The equity exercises have increased CKI's cash resources to
HKD11bn in total cash and cash equivalents at end-June 2012,
from HKD5.4bn at end-2010. Given the minimal headroom over Fitch
negative rating guideline of FFO interest coverage of 5.0x, any
large acquisition without adequate equity funding is likely to
lead to a negative rating action.
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include
- Negative rating actions on CKI's parent, Hutchison Whampoa
Limited ('A-'/Stable)
- FFO interest coverage falling below 5x on a sustained
basis
Positive:
- Given CKI's business and funding strategy, Fitch views
that the rating has peaked at the current level. It therefore
does not expect developments, individually or collectively, to
lead to a rating upgrade in the short- to medium-term.