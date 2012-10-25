'Wonder Woman' could lift Time Warner shares 20 pct -Barron's
June 4 The successful opening of "Wonder Woman" this weekend could fuel shares of Time Warner Inc to a 20 percent stock return over the coming year, Barron's said on Sunday.
Oct 25 Moody's Investors Service upgraded the ratings of five classes and affirmed seven classes of Claret Trust Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-1.
June 4 The successful opening of "Wonder Woman" this weekend could fuel shares of Time Warner Inc to a 20 percent stock return over the coming year, Barron's said on Sunday.
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents