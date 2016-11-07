LONDON Nov 7 Countries' creditworthiness could
be increasingly affected by climate change, with African and
South Asian sovereigns most susceptible to the economic effects
of global warming, ratings agency Moody's said on Monday.
By contrast, Western Europe, North America and Australia as
well as the huge landmasses of Russia and China were least
vulnerable, Moody's found.
"Climate change is expected to become an increasingly
dominant factor in our analysis of the credit profiles of those
sovereigns that are most susceptible to its effects over the
coming decades," it said in a new report.
Climate change has ramifications for countries' credit
profiles through potential economic impact, damage to
infrastructure, rising social costs, and population shifts,
Moody's said.
For example, gradual desertification in Israel, Lebanon and
Jordan caused by global warming is leading to land degradation
and infertility. Authorities in Lebanon, rated B2 negative by
Moody's, predict the economic damage from climate change could
reach more than $80 billion by 2040, or 1 1/2 times its current
GDP.
Mozambique, which suffered heavy floods last year and is
already on the brink of default at a rating of Caa3
, was calculated to be the most susceptible of any
country Moody's rates.
Jamaica and Belize, small countries with high debt and Caa2
ratings, are seen as the next two most vulnerable, while India
is also seen as highly at risk from climate change, with 48
percent of its workforce in the agricultural sector.
EXPOSURE AND RESILIENCE
Moody's measured sovereigns' vulnerability by their
"exposure" and "resilience" to climate change.
Exposure was determined by a sovereign's geographic location
and economic diversification, while resilience was measured by
its adaptive capacity, fiscal flexibility and income levels.
Countries with large economies and landmasses like Russia
and China experienced a higher frequency of natural disasters in
the past decade but were also better insulated from their impact
on GDP, the agency found.
More susceptible countries meanwhile tended to be lower
rated already, an overlap which also reflects higher reliance on
agriculture in the economy and weaker infrastructure quality.
"While climate change does not have near-term implications
for sovereign ratings, it already exerts some influence on
credit profiles of those sovereigns most susceptible to its
effects," Moody's said, adding this influence would grow over
time.
"We will monitor closely the evolving impact and will update
and amend our credit assessment of sovereign exposure and
resilience to climate change as needed."
Governments are the first line of defence in responding to
climate change, Moody's said. It found institutional strength
was correlated with lower susceptibility to climate change.
This leaves many emerging markets in a double bind of higher
susceptibility to climate change combined with a weaker capacity
to prepare for and mitigate the risks.
Natural disaster insurance or savings funds could help
significantly enhance sovereign resilience to climate change
risks, Moody's said, highlighting the African Risk Capacity and
Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility as examples of
emerging markets' regional cooperation on the issue.
The multilateral Paris Agreement on climate change, which
entered into force on Nov 4, included a pledge to provide at
least $100 billion of annual financing by 2020 to help
developing countries mitigate and adapt to climate change.
Moody's main rival Standard & Poor's has also looked at the
rating ramifications of climate change in recent years, calling
it a "global mega-trend" that would affect sovereign credit risk
through this century.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Tom Heneghan)