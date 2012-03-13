BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint's division expands in Berlin
* Frasers Hospitality, a division of co, is expanding its capri by fraser brand footprint with opening of capri by fraser berlin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 13 Moody's Investors Service has assigned a provisional (P)A3 senior unsecured rating to the USD400 million notes to be issued by CMT MTN Pte Ltd ("CMT MTN"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaMall Trust (CMT).
* Appointment and resignation of employee representative supervisors