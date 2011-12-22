(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- CNH Capital Australia Receivables Trust Series 2009-1 is
a securitization of equipment-backed receivables originated by
CNH Capital Australia Pty Ltd.
-- The transaction has performed well within Standard &
Poor's rating expectations, and the credit support for the rated
notes has increased significantly as the portfolio has
amortised.
-- As a result, Standard & Poor's has raised the rating on
class B notes issued by CNH Capital Australia Receivables Trust
Series 2009-1 and affirmed the rating on the class A-2 notes.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating to 'AAA (sf)'
from 'AA (sf)' on class B notes issued by Perpetual Trustee Co.
Ltd. as trustee for CNH Capital Australia Receivables Trust
Series 2009-1. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AAA (sf)'
ratings on the transaction's class A-2 notes (see list). The
notes are backed by commercial hire purchase, finance lease and
chattel mortgage contracts over agricultural and construction
equipment that were originated by CNH Capital Australia Pty Ltd.
The rating actions reflect:
-- The strong performance of the collateral, with all
losses to date covered by recoveries and excess spread;
-- The significant build up of credit support available for
the rated notes, which exceeds levels commensurate with a 'AAA
(sf)' rating; and
-- The amount of liquidity and yield support available for
the trust in the form of a cash reserve sufficient to meet any
short term liquidity demands.
The portfolio is well seasoned, with a weighted average
seasoning of 43 months. As of Nov. 30, 2011, about 76% of the
portfolio balance has been paid down. The level of arrears
greater than 30 days for this portfolio is 1.03% and cumulative
net losses total 1.16% of the original portfolio balance.
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available here.
RATING RAISED
Issuer
Class Rating to Rating from
CNH Capital Australia Receivables Trust Series 2009-1
B AAA (sf) AA (sf)
RATING AFFIRMED
Issuer
Class Rating
CNH Capital Australia Receivables Trust Series 2009-1
A-2 AAA (sf)