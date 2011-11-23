BRIEF-GenOn Energy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - Court Filing
* GenOn Energy, a unit of NRG energy, files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - Court Filing
Nov 23 CNH Wholesale Master Note Trust, series 2009-2:
* Moody's withdraws rating on CNH Wholesale Master Note Trust, Series 2009-2
