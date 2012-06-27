(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) June 27, 2012 -- The cash
flows and financial performances of Asia-Pacific coal producers
are likely to weaken over the next 12 months, compared with the
bumper years of 2010 and 2011.
But Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes its ratings
on coal producers in Asia-Pacific can withstand the currently
weak operating conditions because of the generally low-cost
position of these companies.
That's according to a peer comparison report, titled
"Weakening Coal Prices, Elevated Costs, And Still High Spending
Are The Top Threats To Rated Asia-Pacific Coal Producers," that
Standard & Poor's published recently.
"Low production costs and mines that are located close to
the end-markets are common characteristics of the six coal
producers that we rate in the region. We believe these factors
are real strengths for the sector, in the context of falling
prices," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Xavier Jean.
"Our negative rating actions in the coal sector since the
beginning of the year reflected firm-specific refinancing risk
or high leverage rather than the recent slump of coal prices.
Still, we have a negative outlook on the steel sector in China,
and a prolonged weakness in the sector will ultimately take its
toll on coking coal prices," Mr. Jean added.
The report notes that the rated companies' ability to limit
cost increases in the context of weakening prices and execute
their capital plans with discipline will be critical to rating
trends in 2012. Volume growth could mitigate compressed margins,
but it will require large capital spending, straining free
operating cash flows further. All six coal companies that
Standard & Poor's rates in Asia-Pacific have stand-alone credit
profiles that range from 'b+' to 'bb+'.
This captures high industry risk with volatile commodity
prices, mineral concentration, and companies' generally
aggressive capital expansion plans.
In the report, Standard & Poor's compares the business and
financial risk profiles of Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd.
(BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-), PT Bumi Resources Tbk. (BB/Negative/--;
axBB+/--), PT Berau Coal Energy (BB-/Positive/--), Vietnam
National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corp. Ltd.
(BB-/Negative/--), Hidili Industry International Development
Ltd. (B+/Watch Negative/--; cnBB/Watch Negative), and Mongolian
Mining Corp. (B+/Stable/--).