(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Coastal Greenland Ltd. (B-/Negative/--; cnB-/--) are not affected by the company's weakened cash position. That is because our rating incorporates our assessment that the company's liquidity is weak.

We expect Coastal Greenland's property sales to remain weak in the next 12 months due to a deepening market correction in China. Moreover, the company is likely to have limited financing flexibility to meet its large debt maturities due over the next 12-18 months. Coastal Greenland plans to improve its liquidity by selling some projects to third parties, but we believe such sales are uncertain due to tight credit conditions and depressed market sentiment.

Coastal Greenland's unrestricted cash balance declined to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.08 billion as of Sept. 30, 2011, from RMB1.90 billion in March 2011. The decline reflects the company's weak property sales and limited access to bank lending, in our view.