(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 2, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook
on Coastal Greenland Ltd. (B-/Negative/--; cnB-/--) are not
affected by the company's weakened cash position. That is
because our rating incorporates our assessment that the
company's liquidity is weak.
We expect Coastal Greenland's property sales to remain weak
in the next 12 months due to a deepening market correction in
China. Moreover, the company is likely to have limited financing
flexibility to meet its large debt maturities due over the next
12-18 months. Coastal Greenland plans to improve its liquidity
by selling some projects to third parties, but we believe such
sales are uncertain due to tight credit conditions and depressed
market sentiment.
Coastal Greenland's unrestricted cash balance declined to
Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.08 billion as of Sept. 30, 2011, from
RMB1.90 billion in March 2011. The decline reflects the
company's weak property sales and limited access to bank
lending, in our view.