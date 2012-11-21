(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected an inadvertent removal of its 'A-' rating on US$400 million 3.25% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 2, 2014, issued by Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. (A-/Stable/A-2). On Oct. 29, 2009, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'A-' rating to the notes. Due to a system error, the rating on the notes was shown as withdrawn on Nov. 7, 2012.