Overview
-- Mexico-based Coca-Cola Femsa is planning to acquire 51%
of Coca-Cola Bottlers Philippines Inc.
-- We are affirming our 'A-' global scale and 'mxAAA'
national scale long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on
the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the
company will keep generating robust cash flow and preserve its
strong key credit metrics and liquidity during the next two
years.
Rating Action
On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its ratings on Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF),
including the 'A-' global scale and 'mxAAA' national scale
corporate credit ratings. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
On Dec. 13, 2012, KOF announced that it signed a definitive
agreement with The Coca-Cola Co. (TCCC; AA-/Stable/A-1+) to
acquire 51% of Coca-Cola Bottlers Philippines Inc. (CCBPI) for
$688.5 million. KOF expects to finance the transaction through
$700 million of short- and medium-term bilateral bank loans. We
believe this additional debt won't weaken KOF's credit metrics
and financial risk profile, given the company's current cash
flow generation and strong liquidity. We also consider this
transaction as part of KOF's strategy to continue pursuing
growth opportunities worldwide. The transaction is expected to
close during the first months of 2013.
The corporate credit rating on KOF is based on its
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and the implicit support from
TCCC through its 29.4% stake in KOF. The SACP on KOF is based on
our assessment of its "satisfactory" business risk profile that
reflects KOF's strategic position in TCCC's Latin American
distribution system, its operations throughout the region, and
the historical and relatively stable cash flow characteristics
of the nonalcoholic beverage industry. The rating also reflects
our expectation that the company will maintain its "modest"
financial risk profile, as seen in its strong financial measures
and robust cash flow generation. Intense competition, volatile
raw material prices, and the country and macroeconomic risks in
certain regions where the company operates partly offset the
positive factors.
The global-scale rating on KOF is above the sovereign rating
on Mexico (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency:
A-/Stable/A-2). We stress tested KOF under a Mexican sovereign
default scenario. Under this scenario, we sensitized the company
for a decline in consumer spending and a sharp devaluation of
the Mexican peso, hurting the company's sale volumes, cost
structure, and financing costs, which translates into a
significant decline in revenues and EBITDA. Under this scenario,
we concluded that the company would still be able to generate
sufficient cash flow to service its debt obligations.
Our senior unsecured debt rating on KOF is the same as the
corporate credit rating, reflecting the upstream guarantee from
Propimex S.A. de C.V., KOF's main operating subsidiary in
Mexico, which mitigates KOF's structural subordination relative
to operating company liabilities. Following the acquisition of
CCBPI, we expect Propimex to continue accounting for about 50%
of KOF's total assets, as the CCBPI's assets will not be
consolidated in KOF's balance sheet given that this operation
will be accounted under the equity method. Moreover, KOF expects
to merge certain real estate companies in Mexico into Propimex
during 2013, which we estimate will increase this percentage to
more than 55%. We also expect KOF to transfer sales operations
from the recent mergers in Mexico--Administradora de Acciones
del Noreste S.A. de C.V., Corporacion de Los Angeles S.A. de
C.V., and Grupo Fomento Queretano--to Propimex, increasing this
subsidiary's EBITDA. If Propimex's assets do not continue to
exceed 50% of KOF's total assets, or this subsidiary's EBITDA as
a percentage of the company's EBITDA does not gradually
increase, we could lower the ratings on the holding company debt
issues.
During the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, KOF's revenues
and EBITDA increased by 28% and 18%, respectively. This growth
reflected the integration of the recently acquired new
territories in Mexico, higher average price per unit case, and
volume growth mainly in Venezuela, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina,
and Central America. For the same period, EBITDA margin was
18.7% compared with 20.5% for the same period in 2011,
reflecting the depreciation of certain currencies, higher labor
and freight costs in some countries, certain additional expenses
in connection to commercial models, and investments related to
new lines of business and categories. KOF's key financial
metrics also remained solid, as seen in an adjusted total debt
to EBITDA of 0.8x, EBITDA interest coverage of 13.3x, and funds
from operations (FFO) to total debt of 79.9% for the 12 months
ended Sept. 30, 2012, compared with 1.1x, 12.4x, and 67.1%,
respectively, for the same period in 2011. Following the
acquisition in the Philippines, we expect KOF's total debt to
EBITDA to increase to 1.2x. As part of the agreement, KOF will
have an option to acquire the remaining 49% of CCBPI during the
seven years following the closing and will have a put option to
sell its ownership to TCCC any time during the sixth year. Once
the transaction is completed we will closely monitor the
integration process, pro forma business position, and operating
challenges.
Liquidity
We consider KOF's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria.
We expect the company will refinance part or all of the
bilateral bank loans used to fund the CCBPI acquisition. We also
expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than
1.5x during the next 12-18 months. KOF's stable cash flow
generation backs its strong liquidity.
We expect the company to keep generating solid free
operating cash flow through the next few years, while
maintaining similar levels of cash on hand. Instead of using
committed credit lines, KOF has a policy of maintaining a
minimum excess cash cushion of $300 million in available funds,
on top of the $130 million it requires to operate. KOF's
covenant headroom is ample, even considering the additional debt
to fund the aforementioned acquisition. Our liquidity analysis
also incorporates qualitative factors, including our view that
the company has the capacity to withstand high-impact,
low-probability events. It also has sound relationships with
banks and access to capital markets, and an overall prudent
financial risk management.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KOF will
keep generating robust cash flow and preserve its strong key
credit metrics and liquidity during the next two years, despite
the recently announced acquisition. We could lower the ratings
if KOF's total debt to EBITDA increases to more than 2.0x, its
cash flow generation slows, or its level of implicit support
declines. We could lower the debt ratings if the guarantor's
assets as a percentage of KOF's total assets do not remain above
50%. An upgrade is possible once we have a clearer view of the
integration of the Philippines' operation and we reevaluate the
company's business risk profile.
