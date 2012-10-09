Overview
-- Coffeyville Resources LLC's indirect subsidiary CVR
Refining LLC is issuing $500 million of second lien notes
initially guaranteed by Coffeyville Resources. The partnership
will use proceeds to redeem Coffeyville's $447 million of first
lien notes due 2015.
-- With proceeds from an expected IPO of CVR Refining L.P.
as a variable master limited partnership (MLP), Coffeyville will
redeem its $223 million second-lien notes. We expect that CVR
Refining LLC will then become a subsidiary of the MLP, its $500
million notes will become unsecured debt, and the Coffeyville
guarantee will fall away.
-- We are revising Coffeyville Resources' outlook to stable,
affirming our ratings on its first and second liens, and
assigning a 'B+' issue rating to the new $500 million notes,
reflecting our expectation of the issuance's final credit
quality as unsecured debt at the MLP.
Rating Action
On Oct. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed
its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Coffeyville Resources LLC,
and we revised the outlook on the rating to stable from
developing. We also affirmed our 'BB' rating on its $447 million
first-lien senior secured notes, our 'B+' rating on its $223
million second-lien senior secured notes, and we assigned a 'B+'
issue rating to CVR Refining LLC's $500 million senior secured
second-lien notes, which Coffeyville initially guarantees. At
the same time, we revised our recovery rating on Coffeyville's
second-lien senior secured notes to '3' from '4', indicating a
higher expectation of recovery (50% to 70%) to lenders in a
payment default, and we assigned a '3' recovery rating to the
new CVR Refining LLC notes.
Rationale
We view the refinancing and restructuring of the refining
business as a variable MLP as neutral to moderately positive for
credit, and our analysis considers two distinct phases. After
Coffeyville redeems its first-lien notes with proceeds from CVR
Refining LLC's $500 million issuance and before the CVR Refining
L.P. IPO, long-term debt increases by $53 million. But, because
the two tranches of second-lien debt are secured on a pari passu
basis, lenders will enjoy stronger recovery prospects because
there is no priority first-lien debt. For this period, the
issue-level credit profile will moderately improve.
In the second phase, Coffeyville will issue an IPO for CVR
Refining L.P. as a variable MLP, drop the Coffeyville and
Wynnewood refineries and its logistics assets down to the MLP,
and use some proceeds to redeem its $223 million second-lien
notes. CVR Refining LLC will then become a subsidiary of the MLP
and its $500 million notes will become unsecured debt. While we
view the significant debt reduction positively, we believe MLP
distribution policies can weigh on financial risk because
unitholders will expect quarterly distributions from available
cash flow. In general, we believe this leaves an MLP more
vulnerable to liquidity strains than a corporate issuer. MLPs
rely much more than corporations on outside sources of capital
to fund growth spending, and are more vulnerable to frozen
capital markets. Lenders to the $500 million notes will also
become unsecured lenders with no security interests, and will
not benefit from the cash flows and diversity that the
fertilizer business currently provides at the Coffeyville level.
We also expect that CVR Refining LLC will enter into a $150
million senior unsecured credit facility that will reduce
recovery prospects if a default occurs. Because we believe
management will work to create a final structure similar to this
expectation, we base our second-lien debt ratings on the second
phase and therefore do not notch up the issue ratings, despite a
modestly improved credit profile over the short term.
We largely base Coffeyville's current "weak" business risk
and "significant" financial risk profiles on the refining
sector's volatility, and Coffeyville's concentrated asset base.
Although we expect Coffeyville's refining business will continue
to earn high margins with average "crack spreads" (the price
differential between crude oil and the refined product) in the
mid-teens through late 2013 because of discounted crude oil
stocks in the PADD-II region, pipeline developments are likely
to compress future discounts. We expect the Enbridge-Enterprise
Seaway pipeline reversal will continue to ramp up from 150,000
barrels per day (bpd) to about 400,000 bpd by early 2013, and
the Keystone XL pipeline extension, if and when it is complete,
would provide additional take-away capacity to relieve
oversupply in PADD-II. Furthermore, we believe Coffeyville still
remains exposed to unpredictable cyclical swings in long-term
commodity pricing. We do not expect refined product demand to
strengthen materially, assuming continued motor vehicle fuel
efficiency, sustained high prices, and a slow economic recovery.
Coffeyville's June 30, 2012, trailing 12-month debt to
EBITDA was 1.2x, and we expect it to remain below 2x through
2013, even assuming that crude differentials and crack spreads
moderate slightly. A sustained crude discount could help reduce
the ratio further, as would the IPO and debt redemption, which
would further reduce long-term debt. Compared with peers, the
Coffeyville and Wynnewood refineries benefit from low operating
costs per barrel. The company can also benefit from the 12.9
complexity score at Coffeyville and 9.3 score at Wynnewood by
processing heavier or sourer crude slates when price
differentials exist. Similarly, its PADD-II Group 3 locations
can help when the market is undersupplied and refined products
are at premium prices, although the basis has flipped in 2012
due, in our opinion, to excess production relative to local
demand.
The ratings reflect the following strengths:
-- A significant West Texas Intermediate (WTI) pricing
benchmark discount to Brent crude since early 2011 has increased
refiners' profits in PADD-II;
-- Coffeyville's high-complexity refinery assets and
pipeline connectivity allow it to take advantage of crude
differentials to WTI and its PADD-II location can help product
pricing if the region is short of product;
-- Management plans for significant debt reduction using IPO
proceeds;
-- Diversification of cash flows in the current structure
between the refining and fertilizer businesses and a competitive
cost structure for the fertilizer business;
-- Gathering and storage assets that allow the project to
lower its crude cost and take advantage of contango pricing; and
-- A crude supply intermediation agreement with Vitol at the
refineries, which minimizes inventory costs and outsources
hedging risk.
In our view, the following weaknesses partly offset the
strengths:
-- Significant commodity and pricing volatility in the
merchant refining and fertilizer business;
-- Although the Wynnewood acquisition added some diversity
to the asset base, both refineries are in the PADD-II region and
aresubject to similar geographic economics;
-- After the IPO of the MLP, lenders to the new debt will be
unsecured with no security interests, and will not benefit from
the Coffeyville guarantee or fertilizer business cash flows; and
-- We expect the new notes will become an obligation at the
MLP structure, and we generally view MLP financial policy as
more aggressive because of distribution policies that can reduce
liquidity and increase reliance on capital market access for
funding.
Our ratings currently consolidate Coffeyville's fertilizer
partnership, CVR Partners L.P., which provides some additional
cash flow diversity. CVR Refining LLC is an indirect wholly
owned subsidiary of Coffeyville Resources LLC, a Sugarland,
Texas-based independent oil refiner and fertilizer producer.
Upon redemption of Coffeyville's $447 million in first-lien
senior secured notes, we plan to withdraw our ratings on the
issue. After CVR Refining L.P.'s IPO, the asset drop-down, and
redemption of Coffeyville's $223 million second-lien notes, we
expect that Coffeyville will have no debt and we will base our
ratings for CVR Refining LLC's unsecured debt on the stand-alone
CVR Refining L.P. entity.
As of June 30, 2012, Coffeyville had about $447 million of
first-lien senior secured term notes outstanding and about $223
million of second-lien senior secured notes. It also had a $400
million asset-backed revolving credit facility, which we do not
rate, with $53 million in letter of credit commitments and $347
million of availability. CVR Partners L.P., a master limited
partnership with common units held 70/30 between Coffeyville and
public holders owns the fertilizer business, Coffeyville
Resources Nitrogen Fertilizers LLC (CRNF). CRNF has an
additional $125 million term loan and an undrawn $25 million
revolving credit facility that we include in our credit
measures. Coffeyville also indirectly holds the noneconomic
general partner interest.
Coffeyville Resources is a 185,000 bpd independent refiner
and marketer of high-value transportation fuels, and a low-cost
producer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The
company's petroleum segment consists of two refineries--the
Coffeyville refinery in Kansas (115,000 bpd capacity) and the
Wynnewood refinery in Oklahoma (70,000 bpd capacity). The
adjacent fertilizer plant at Coffeyville produces an average
1,225 tons of ammonia daily and 2,025 tons of urea ammonium
nitrate and, when natural gas prices are high, it enjoys cost
advantages over natural gas-based fertilizer plants because it
uses petroleum coke produced at the refinery rather than natural
gas. We do not view revenue from the crude oil-gathering system,
the asphalt, and refined fuels terminal facility, and the crude
oil pipeline system as significant credit factors for
Coffeyville. However, the gathering system does support the
refineries' realized crude differential.
Liquidity
We currently view Coffeyville's liquidity as "strong", with
about $1.2 billion of expected sources over the next year and
significant cushion under its financial covenants. The company
had a large cash position, totaling almost $693 million on a
consolidated basis as of June 30, 2012, well in excess of
expected operating requirements for the next year. Other
liquidity sources include $347 million of availability under
Coffeyville's $400 million asset-based loan facility, $25
million of CRNF credit, and about $500 million of funds from
operations in the next 12 months under our assumptions. We
estimate about $330 million of uses for the next year, including
about $150 million of working capital requirements and $180
million in capital spending. However, moving to an MLP structure
could significantly increase distributions and reduce
Coffeyville's cash balance. Upon consummation of an IPO, we
would review our liquidity assessment and could lower it at that
time.
Recovery analysis
Our 'BB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating on
Coffeyville's first-lien senior secured term notes indicates
that we expect a very high recovery (90% to 100%) if a default
occurs. Our 'B+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating on
Coffeyville and CVR Refining LLC's second-lien senior secured
term notes indicates that we expect a meaningful recovery (50%
to 70%) if a default occurs. For more details on our analysis,
please see our recovery report to be published shortly on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Coffeyville's strong liquidity
and our expectation of robust refining margins through 2013.
However, we believe the planned MLP structure will reduce
business diversity and is likely to increase risks in
Coffeyville's financial profile, limiting its upgrade potential
until a track record as an MLP is established. At that point, we
could raise ratings if we think the company can maintain a debt
to EBITDA ratio significantly below 2x. This could be achievable
if we become convinced that the partnership will benefit from
favorable crude and product differentials on a more permanent
basis, or if it can reduce business risk by further diversifying
its assets. We could lower the ratings if refining and
fertilizer margins contract such that we expect sustained debt
to EBITDA above 3.5x.
Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised; Recovery
Rating Revised
To From
Coffeyville Resources LLC
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
B+/Developing/--
1st-lien sr secured notes BB
Recovery rating 1
2nd-lien sr secured notes B+
Recovery rating 3 4
New Rating
CVR Refining LLC
$500 mil sr secd second-lien notes B+
Recovery rating 3