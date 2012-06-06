BRIEF-Cinda Real Estate to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
June 7 Moody's Investors Service announced today that it has downgraded the ratings of structured finance securities directly exposed to the declining credit quality of Commerzbank, which Moody's downgraded on June 6, 2012 to A3 from A2.
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options