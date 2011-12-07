(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/LONDON/SINGAPORE, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its liquidity analysis for corporates under a stressed scenario includes committed bank facilities but usually excludes uncommitted bank facilities. This comment follows recent meetings with investors in Hong Kong and Singapore who frequently ask how Fitch treats committed versus uncommitted bank lines when it comes to calculating liquidity.

"Fitch's view is that the willingness of a bank to allow drawdown or extend further uncommitted credit to a corporate is likely to decline significantly if the corporate is experiencing financial stress," says John Hatton, Regional Credit Officer in Fitch's Corporates team.

Fitch assumes that committed bank lines will be available for drawdown even during a period of financial stress, since the bank has made a contractual commitment to lend. Where there are attached terms and conditions which may restrict drawdown (financial and non-financial covenants), these are closely monitored to determine whether or not the committed line will in fact be available under the stressed scenario.

Where companies rely on uncommitted bank funding, but past history has proven that these bank lines are regularly renewed, Fitch will include some or most of the benefit of this potential funding in the company's liquidity profile under its base case scenario, but little or no benefit under its financial stress case scenarios. Under such base case scenarios, companies reliant on short-term funding often also hold higher levels of cash compared to peers with longer-term funding profiles. This is to provide liquidity enhancement in case uncommitted facilities are temporarily unavailable. However, Fitch may start to restrict any available credit from uncommitted facilities under a base case scenario, when the 'normalised' cash balance level in its liquidity calculation starts to decline from that seen historically. Whilst the overall level of liquidity may appear unchanged, if cash is being substituted by uncommitted facilities then the agency would view this negatively.

Companies frequently ask Fitch the question "if we have multiple uncommitted bank lines available, which are considerably in excess of our requirements, why does Fitch not regard that as evidence of exceptional liquidity?" Fitch does not consider this evidence in itself to be indicative of liquidity as often a banks' willingness to put in place uncommitted lines of credit for a particular business can be driven by market cycles and non-credit related motivations. For example, such things as internal facility signing targets and sector exposure targets may be driving factors. Consequently, Fitch places more reliance on internal cash generation and the resources of a company, rather than market competition to lend to a company.

Following its Q411 survey of corporate treasurers, Fitch plans to release its annual Liquidity Study for EMEA and Asia Pacific Corporates by mid-January 2012.