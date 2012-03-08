NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned ratings to the proposed $750 million senior secured term loan B due 2018 to be borrowed by CHS/Community Health Systems Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems Inc. We rated the loan 'BB' (two notches higher than the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. This new issue is an extension of the company's existing term loan B that matures in 2014.

The corporate credit rating on Community Health is 'B+' and the rating outlook is stable. The rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" (according to our criteria), because of its large, relatively diversified portfolio of hospitals that helps the company manage uncertain reimbursement and spread local market risk over many markets. The rating is also based on our view of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflected in our expectation that the current debt to EBITDA level of about 5.2x will remain largely unchanged. This viewpoint includes our belief that Community will use its cash flow to fund acquisitions and not repay debt. We believe acquisitions will remain a key strategy to increase earnings, particularly as a difficult reimbursement environment and flat patient volume trends (adjusted for outpatient visits) continue to pressure profitability. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Community Health published Feb. 15, 2012.)

RATINGS LIST

Community Health Systems Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--

CHS/Community Health Systems Inc.

$750M sr secd term loan B due 2018 BB

Recovery Rating 1