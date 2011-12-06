GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks bounce after tech selloff; U.S. bond yields rise
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Update prices, adds quote and oil settlements)
Dec 7 Comstock Resources:
* Moody's changes Comstock Resources' outlook to negative; affirms B1 CFR
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Update prices, adds quote and oil settlements)
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 A judge in Brazil has ordered a corruption investigation against Aldemir Bendine, the former head of state-run oil company Petrobras, according to a court document released Tuesday.