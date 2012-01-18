(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, January 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan's Concord Securities Corporation's (CSC) Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and its
National Long Term Rating at 'A-(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is detailed below.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed CSC's Individual Rating
at 'C/D', Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating Floor at 'No
Floor', and withdrawn them as these ratings are no longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's ratings
coverage.
The ratings primarily reflect CSC's adequate capital and
liquidity against its risk profile. They also consider the
company's strong management quality and corporate governance.
However, these positive factors are counterbalanced by its
volatile earnings performance due to its still- modest brokerage
franchise.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that CSC
will uphold reasonable levels of liquidity and capitalisation
for its risk profile, while returning to profitability in 2012.
In particular, for the ratings to remain at current levels, CSC
would need to demonstrate that its operating model can produce
sustainable profits, sufficient to sustain its balance sheet
strength and credit profile. However, any sharp increase in risk
appetite or unexpected trading losses in 2012 (following losses
in two of the past four years) that leads to further
deterioration in the capital ratios and/or liquidity could
trigger a negative rating action.Upgrade potential is limited by
its still modest franchise, limited diversification in revenue
and profit, and consequently volatile and weak profitability.
CSC reported an annualized return on equity of -4.6% at
end-Q311 (2010: 1.5%), due to trading losses. Fitch expects
CSC's performance to remain subdued in 2012 due to likely
contraction in market turnover and shrinking margin lending amid
heightened economic uncertainty. However, sizable losses from
proprietary trading are less likely due to CSC's substantially
reduced equity investments and modest interest rate risk of its
bond holdings.
CSC's current liquidity ratio remained stable at around
130%throughout 2011. Capitalisation is adequate but inferior to
peers. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) declined to 293% at
end-Q311 from 342% at end-2010 as trading losses eroded capital
and increased bond investments led to higher market risk.
However, Fitch expects its conservative strategy, including a
much reduced trading appetite and disciplined stop-loss
mechanism, would limit further downward pressure on its current
capital levels.
CSC is ranked 15th by equity among 47 fully licensed
securities companies in Taiwan. The Cheng family is the major
shareholder, controlling a 28% stake and nine out of 20 board
seats.
For a more detailed credit profile, see Fitch's credit
report of OSC, which will be available shortly at
www.fitchratings.com.
CSC's full rating list:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
CSC's Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'; withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn