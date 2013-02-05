(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of three tranches from two ConQuest RMBS transactions, as detailed below. Both transactions are securitisations of first-ranking Australian residential mortgages originated by My State Financial Limited.

The rating actions are as listed below:

ConQuest 2010-1R Trust: (Conquest 2010-1R)

AUD100m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0010617) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

ConQuest 2010-2 Trust: (Conquest 2010-2)

AUD125.9m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0011201) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD10.8m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0011219) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmations and Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the notes' current ratings. The credit quality has remained largely in line with that of the initial portfolio, with arrears remaining low compared with Fitch's conforming Dinkum index.

As at end-November 2012, 30+ days arrears were low at 0.21% and 0.14% for ConQuest 2010-1R and Conquest 2010-2 respectively, compared with the Dinkum index of 1.36%. Since closing in May 2010 ConQuest 2010-1R has experienced four defaults, resulting in one loss which was covered by lenders mortgage insurance, with the remainder being covered by excess spread. ConQuest 2010-2 has not experienced any foreclosures or losses since closing in Aug 2010.

Prepayments on both transactions have been strong since closing, averaging between 25%-30%, and resulting in a build-up of credit enhancement for the rated notes in ConQuest 2010-2.

The aggregated amount of the class AB and unrated Class B notes in Conquest 2010-2 met the pro-rata trigger of 14% in October 2012, according to transaction documentation. However, notes continued to be redeemed on a sequential basis. Servicer MyState has informed Fitch that noteholders have been advised of this error and that it was corrected on the January 2013 payment date.

Fitch will continue to monitor the impact of the recent Australian natural disasters on these transactions.

All loans in the trusts are covered by mortgage insurance provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable).