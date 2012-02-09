(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New
Zealand's Contact Energy Limited's (Contact) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB' respectively.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed Contact's Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR and commercial paper programme at 'F3'. The
Outlook is Stable.
"Contact's 2011 financial performance reflects improvements
in operational flexibility, increases in retail tariff and
volume growth across the commercial and industrial segments.
These improvements were achieved despite the adverse wet weather
conditions" said Sajal Kishore, Director within the Fitch's
Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities team.
Fitch notes the investments in the Stratford gas-fired
peaking plant and the Ahuroa gas storage facility have improved
Contact's operational flexibility. Contact's 2011 financial
performance has benefitted from lower gas offtake commitments of
40 petajoule (PJ) in 2011 as compared with 52PJ in 2010. The
Ahuroa gas storage facility injected 5.8PJ in 2011.
"While Contact's balance sheet flexibility has improved
following an equity issue in June 2011, future funding
requirements will be determined by commitment to further
generation capex," added Mr Kishore.
Fitch may downgrade Contact's ratings if forecast total net
adjusted debt to operating earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, amortisation and rental or lease expenditure
(EBITDAR) is above 4x and forecast funds from operations (FFO)
interest cover deteriorates below 4x, both on a sustained basis.
The agency will treat a commitment to any significant
debt-funded generation capex as a rating event. The company
currently has meaningful headroom under its current ratings with
leverage and interest coverage at 2.9x and 4.3x respectively for
the financial year ended 30 June 2011. The agency may consider
an upgrade of the ratings if forecast total net adjusted debt to
operating EBITDAR is below 2x and forecast FFO interest cover is
above 6x, both on a sustained basis; however, this is unlikely
in the short- to medium-term.
Although Contact is 52.8%-owned by Australian energy company
Origin Energy Ltd ('BBB+'/Stable), under Fitch's parent and
subsidiary rating linkage methodology, the agency assesses their
legal, strategic and operational links as insufficiently strong
to warrant any uplift to Contact's ratings for parental support.
Contact's ratings are underpinned by its significant market
position across its vertically integrated generation and retail
businesses, its diversified portfolio of generation assets and
customer base. It also reflects a strong liquidity position
through undrawn but committed credit facilities in 2011 and
continued access to capital markets. Contact placed a NZD200m
retail hybrid issue in December 2011 in the New Zealand market.