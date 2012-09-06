Overview
-- ContourGlobal Power Holdings S.A. is issuing $350 million
of senior secured notes due 2019. The notes are supported by a
guarantee from ContourGlobal L.P., the parent.
-- Note proceeds will be used to retire some project-level
debt and to acquire new projects.
-- We are assigning our preliminary 'B+' rating to
ContourGlobal and ContourGlobal Power Holdings, based on the
guarantee provided by the parent.
-- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB-' rating to
ContourGlobal Power Holdings' senior secured notes based on the
corporate credit rating and the impact of a preliminary recovery
rating of '2'.
-- The outlook is stable.
Rating Action
On Sept. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its preliminary 'B+' corporate credit rating to
ContourGlobal L.P. (CG), a developer of electric power
generation and district heating assets. At the same time, we
assigned our preliminary 'B+' corporate credit rating to
ContourGlobal Power Holdings S.A. (CGPH), a 100% owned
subsidiary of CG that benefits from a guarantee from both CG and
its project-owning subsidiaries. We also assigned our
preliminary 'BB-' rating to CGPH's proposed $350 million senior
secured notes due 2019. Finally, we assigned the notes a
preliminary recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation
of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. The outlook is stable. Assignment of a final rating
hinges on our receipt and review of executed documentation. The
final rating could differ if any terms change materially.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's preliminary rating on CG is 'B'. Our
preliminary rating on CGPH is also 'B', based on a parental
guarantee from CG.
Standard & Poor's preliminary rating on CGPH's $350 million
fixed-rate senior secured notes due 2019 is 'BB-'. We assigned
the notes a '2' preliminary recovery rating, indicating our
expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of
a payment default. The outlook is stable.
The rating reflects the application of our projects
developer methodology. We view the financial profile to be
"aggressive" and have assigned a quality of cash flow (QCF)
score of 8, equating to a weak business profile.
The proceeds of the term loan will be used to repay some
existing project-level debt (EUR35 million at Maritza, the
anticipated largest contributor to cash flow, and $15 million at
Asa Branca, a wind project) and to acquire or construct new
projects from CG's development pipeline. CG owners are
restricted from receiving proceeds. Debt service on the term
loan will come from the residual cash flow distributions of a
portfolio of 21 projects, with 16 in operation and five under
construction, totaling about 2.77 gigawatts (GW) of gross
generation that CG either entirely or partially owns.
Given the double leverage with debt at the issuer and debt
at the projects, our analysis uses the project developer
methodology, in which we assign QCF scores to the different cash
streams coming into CG from each project in the asset portfolio.
The QCF score reflects our opinion of the dividend stream's
potential volatility. Cash flow quality suffers from the more
obvious reasons, such as business volatility and cash flow from
operations, but is also influenced by the evaluation of each
investment in a portfolio such as the project's capital
requirements and the cushion available before cash flow covenant
breaches such as distribution traps at the project level. This
is important to the rating because the residual cash flow from
each investment (dividends or distributions paid to the
developer) provides the means to support parent-level debt.
Standard & Poor's QCF scale ranges from '1' to '10', with '1'
being the most stable. Project-level QCF scores were largely
influenced by the location of projects (with respect to
political risk and geography), project-level covenants that
affect a projects' ability to distribute cash to sponsors,
operational history, exposure (if any) to foreign exchange
risk), and the terms of key project contracts such as power
purchase agreements (PPAs) and fuel supply agreements.
We have assigned a QCF score of '8' to the portfolio, with
currency and country exposure, relatively weak counterparties,
construction and operational risk, and some technology risk
(particularly at the Rwanda lake-gas project) offsetting the
approximately 90% contracted revenue.
Our assessment of business risk is "Weak" and our assessment
of financial risk is "Aggressive".
The rating on CGPH reflects our view of the following
weaknesses:
-- The debt will be interest-only with a bullet payment in
seven years, and faces refinancing risk in 2019.
-- The portfolio has significant concentration risk. If we
assume no projects are added to the current portfolio, the
largest two assets
-- Maritza, a Bulgarian coal plant and Arrubal, a Spanish
combined-cycle gas plant
-- contribute 52% of forecast cash flow for debt service
during the next seven years. In a scenario in which the bond
proceeds are used to expand the portfolio, we anticipate that
this percentage would decline to 44%.
-- CGPH relies on substantial distributions from
jurisdictions with considerable regulatory and operating
uncertainties.
-- The KivuWatt project in Rwanda, which we anticipate will
provide 8% of cash flow for the current portfolio, plans to use
methane harvested from suspension in Lake Kivu. This technique
has not yet been proven on a sustainable commercial scale, so
the project has sizable operational risks.
-- The company's growth strategy is heavily dependent on
smoothly working credit markets for additional debt issuances
and refinancing planned at the individual project level, with
the management base case including assumed debt issuance at six
projects during the term of this rated debt.
-- Many regions of operations are facing political
uncertainty.
-- Growth expenditure requirements are large.
-- Debt will be denominated in U.S. dollars, but more than
50% of cash flow for debt service that we project will be
generated in euros. Partly offsetting the above weaknesses, in
our view, are the following strengths:
-- Exposure to merchant power markets is limited, with fewer
than 90% of current revenue contracted or regulated.
-- Regional, technology, and fuel source diversification
provide benefits.
-- CGPH has an experienced management team and
well-developed operations team. Although the company is six
years old, the core of the management team previously worked at
AES Corp. (BB-/Stable) with more than 10 years of responsibility
for operations of a similar portfolio during that time.
-- Political risk insurance (PRI) exists for projects in
speculative-grade countries, improving potential recovery if a
project is damaged, shut down, or expropriated, and providing
some incentive for counterparties to meet contractual
agreements.
-- CGPH has a history of strong operations and meeting
improvement targets since 2005 at its generation and
distribution businesses.
-- The portfolio is tolerant to foreign exchange movements
similar to the worst experienced in the past five years.
-- The portfolio can continue to support debt service with
the loss of all revenue from the largest project.
CG has a current hedging program separate from the portfolio
that covers much of the currency risk between project-level
primary currencies and U.S. dollar-denominated debt during the
next several years.
CG has 16 projects in operation and another five in various
stages of construction that management anticipates will reach
operational status within the next three years. Management has
also provided details for a number of projects that it considers
likely to launch within the next three years from the company's
development pipeline. CG is in a high-growth phase and is
issuing this debt with the intention of funding new projects
(whether by acquisition or new construction), so we consider the
company's targeted growth scenario as the most likely outcome.
At a project level, management has modeled most projects at
minimum contractual PPA volume or availability thresholds, and
assumes that operational performance will remain close to recent
historical performance. Although many of the projects have the
potential for offtake contract extensions, the current
projections did not include this potential revenue, and our base
case assumes none.
At the portfolio level, we focused on three primary
scenarios: management's anticipated growth scenario; our base
case, which also assumes portfolio growth; and a "no-growth"
scenario, which has the same assumptions as our base case but
assumes that projects in construction will be completed and that
no additional projects will be added to the portfolio. We have
also run a number of scenarios on top of these base cases to
examine volatility of cash flow under various stress scenarios.
The default management case also assumes a refinancing of
the debt issuance at the same rate and tenor after seven years.
Our base case varies from the management base case with
assumptions that:
-- The yield on cash is zero.
-- None of the assumed recapitalizations occur (and thus do
not provide incremental cash flow to the parent from the
recapitalization proceeds).
-- Corporate expenses are 20% higher than management's case
because of the complexity of managing such a disparate set of
assets.
We tested portfolio volatility in two phases: individual
projects and the portfolio as a whole.
In the individual projects phase, we examined each project
in turn and adjusted inputs based on the actual contracts for
energy offtake, fuel supply, operations and maintenance, and
other items that are material to the project. We converted the
cash flow from local currency into U.S. dollars, as that matches
the currency of the debt obligation. Foreign exchange rates and
inflation rate assumptions were also stressed. We then
established QCF numbers for each project based on volatility
together, with an assessment of transfer and convertibility risk
and country risk in a number of the less developed areas. These
stresses were made as consistent as possible across the
portfolio.
For the portfolio as a whole, we ran a number of different
scenarios to test the strength of cash flow across the portfolio
in aggregate, and these are detailed in a later section.
Maritza, a coal plant in Bulgaria, is the largest project within
the portfolio, and even in the growth scenario this project is
forecast to contribute more than 20% of cash flow to the debt
issuer. We tested the impact of losing some or all revenue from
this project, and also ran a scenario in which revenue was lost
from the projects in the lowest-rated jurisdictions. Other
scenarios include no under-construction projects reaching
completion, the impact of a South American IPO, inflation and
foreign exchange stress, unsuccessful expansion of the KivuWatt
plant, and a combined stress that includes operational
underperformance at key plants along with inflation and foreign
exchange stress.
Overall, cash flow strength under all sensitivities exhibits
a degree of robustness commensurate with a 'B+' corporate credit
rating. We also note that the management base case scenario
includes what we consider achievable assumptions for PPA revenue
(including only minimum amounts under PPAs).
Debt per kilowatt (kW) at the issuer level is $166 per kW
for the term debt, or $181 per kW including the revolving
facility. Consolidated debt per kW is about $983 per kW in 2012
for the 2.5-megawatt current portfolio, in terms of net
ownership of generation, and $1,000 per kW assuming the
revolving facility is fully drawn. This higher level of debt is
associated more with the speculative-grade rating category. On a
consolidated basis, the debt at the parent and all subsidiaries
is about 50% of capital. For the static portfolio, by 2018, we
project the project debt, including the revolving facility, to
be $152 per kW, while the consolidated debt is anticipated to
amortize down to about $837 per kW (with capacity growing to
3.18 GW and individual project-level debt also amortizing). A
growth portion sees consolidated debt shrinking to $563 per kW.
However, CGPH's $350 million issuance does not amortize, and
the issuer faces refinancing risk. Mitigating the refinancing
risk is the value of existing contractual revenue under PPAs
that extend beyond the 2018 refinancing date. In the non-growth
case, a discounted cash flow of future contracted revenue
(excluding any anticipated non-contracted revenue, using a 15%
discount rate) from existing projects results in a present value
of $585 million, about 167% of the debt to refinance. In the
non-growth scenario, the issuer has retained bond proceeds on
the balance sheet and can also use this liquidity to pay off
debt (another approximately 95% of debt principal). The company
is unlikely to retain this cash (with its associated holding
costs) for seven years, but the non-growth scenario is a useful
extreme case.
In our base case growth scenario, the bond proceeds are
spent, and the resultant larger portfolio has future revenue of
$912 million (including contracted revenue at current projects
and anticipated revenue from finalized contracts at growth
projects from the development pipeline). This is approximately
260% of the value of the debt to refinance. In both cases,
future revenue provides solid coverage of $350 million of debt
and increases the chance of successful refinancing.
We do not consider CG separate from its private equity
owners. Although CG includes separateness provisions, we do not
anticipate receiving a non-consolidation opinion from the
partnership owners of CG, and thus CG does not meet our criteria
definition of a bankruptcy-remote special-purpose entity.
Although the credit documents include some leverage and interest
coverage covenants, the lack of separation from the parents
means that we did not assess CG completely separately from the
credit risk of its parents. The private equity owners have the
ability to leverage up themselves, and this may affect CG's
continued operation. Therefore, the CG rating is limited to the
'B' category even before the assessment of the portfolio QCF
score.
Recovery Scenario
Our recovery scenario is based on liquidity stress on the
portfolio. We assume the bond proceeds are spent on new
projects, not all of which are successful. Also, a number of key
projects operationally underperform. Liquidity from the
revolving facility, bond proceeds, and project distributions is
exhausted in 2015, and our recovery assessment is based on a
present value of future contractual revenue at remaining
operating plants. The outcome is a recovery of 75% and a
recovery score of '2'. For more information on the recovery
scenario, see our presale report to be published on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
Liquidity
We consider CG's liquidity "adequate" given anticipated
sources and uses during the next 12 months. We anticipate a $35
million revolving facility to be issued concurrently with the
$350 million notes. Apart from note proceeds and existing cash,
the revolving facility is the only source of liquidity. The bond
proceeds will be held by the issuer (CGPH), and can be used in
equity investment or loans to other subsidiaries of CG.
Given the planned debt issuance and the gradual deployment
of proceeds, liquidity at the issuer level is initially high. In
the no-growth scenario, this liquidity will remain with the
issuer. In the growth scenario, we anticipate $38 million of
bond proceeds to be used in the first year, with projects
generating $104 million of cash available for debt service, and
first-year interest of $35 million under the seven-year
amortizing notes.
CG provides additional liquidity in the form of operational
cash flow and reserves built into the financings at the
individual project level (with this liquidity accessible through
the guarantees provided to the issuer from these project
companies.) At the current rating, the underlying projects are
adequately financed by their own debt service and maintenance
reserves. We anticipate debt service coverage (DSC) of more than
2.0x in 2012 and an average of more than 2.5x during the term of
the debt, providing a buffer of cash generated from operations.
The minimum DSC is 2.28x for one year in the no-growth scenario.
If any project experiences a major operational issue that
requires an equity infusion, bond proceeds would be available
unless already disbursed for growth projects. The company could
also choose to refinance existing project-level debt. Judging by
recent operational performance figures, we think the risk of
major operational issues is low in most projects (with KivuWatt
being one exception because of technology risk and lack of
historical precedent).
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of the portfolio's
diversified nature in terms of geography, technology, and
counterparty exposure. It also reflects the high level of
contracted revenue under offtake agreements and the exclusion of
potential contract extensions in the corporate projections.
Although the portfolio is exposed to country risk in a
number of emerging markets, the anticipated distributions to CG
offer substantial DSC, and CG can continue to pay debt service
even with the loss of revenue from a number of key projects.
We are unlikely to raise the rating because of exposure to
emerging markets and construction risk at some projects. We
could lower the rating if operating costs escalate well above
projections, if construction on new projects is substantially
delayed, or if planned acquisition targets are not met.
On a consolidated basis, the debt to capital ratio is around
50%. IF CG issues additional debt at the parent level, we would
likely lower the rating.
