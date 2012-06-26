BRIEF-Jones Energy files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Jones Energy Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2raTsQG Further company coverage:
June 26 Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to Water Revenue Bonds of Contra Costa Water District, CA
* Jones Energy Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2raTsQG Further company coverage:
* Northern Vertex draws second tranche of US$20,000,000 credit facility with sprott lending for moss mine project