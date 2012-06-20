(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview -- We have revised our rating outlook on The Co-operative Bank (Co-op Bank) to stable, from positive.

-- This outlook revision reflects weaker than anticipated improvements in the bank's business franchise since its conversion to a mutual bank, and the implementation of its reinvigorated business and branding strategy.

In our view, we do not believe that Co-op Bank will strengthen its business profile and franchise to a level supportive of a revision of its business-position assessment to "moderate" from the current "weak" assessment inside our rating outlook time horizon.

-- That said, we have affirmed our ratings on Co-op Bank at 'BBB-/A-3', and our current view is our rating on Co-op Bank is likely to remain in the investment-grade rating category, over the medium term. Rating Action On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on The Co-operative Bank (Co-op Bank) to stable from positive.

At the same time, we affirmed Co-op Bank's 'BBB-/A-3' issuer credit ratings. Rationale The revision in the outlook for Co-op Bank, a New Zealand-based mutual bank, to stable from positive reflects weaker than anticipated improvements in the bank's business franchise since its conversion to a mutual bank, and the implementation of its reinvigorated business and branding strategy.

Specifically, Co-op Bank has struggled to build its member base in the past 12 months, and we believe it will face further challenges in reversing this trend and progressively strengthening the business franchise in the future to a level supportive of a rating upgrade, within our rating outlook time horizon, particularly given its modest operating performance--Co-op Bank's earnings continue to be constrained by a high operating cost base, which we believe will limit the extent to which it can compete for, and grow, its business in the medium term. That said, our current view is our rating on Co-op Bank is likely to remain investment-grade rating category over the medium term. Our ratings on Co-op Bank reflect the anchor stand-alone credit profile for a bank operating only in New Zealand; plus Co-op Bank's "weak" business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity.

Our bank criteria use the BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor stand-alone credit profile (SACP), the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor SACP for a bank operating only in New Zealand is 'bbb+'. The BICRA score factors in our evaluation of economic risk, whereby we hold the view that: New Zealand is an open, flexible, and well-developed economy; the risk of economic imbalances has eased following some deleveraging in the private sector and an orderly wind down of real estate prices in the recent years; and high private sector debt is mitigated by a track record of low credit losses, conservative lending practices, and a creditor-supportive legal framework. Our assessment of industry risk in the New Zealand banking sector is underpinned by the country's conservative regulation and the sector's restrained risk appetite, which are partly offset by limited funding support from customer deposits and a material dependence on net external borrowings.

The SACP for Co-op Bank is 'bbb-'. Co-op Bank's business position is assessed as "weak", reflecting the bank's small market position in New Zealand's retail banking sector, at less than 1% of household loans (NZ$1.2 billion), and a limited competitive advantage within a highly concentrated and commoditised lending market. Further, despite there being no single region throughout New Zealand in which concentration is assessed as having a moderating effect on a business' position, we believe that Co-op Bank's lack of critical mass within any particular region, or in any sub-set of customer demographic, offsets the diversification benefits typically afforded to nationally operating financial institutions. That said, we believe Co-op Bank's business stability has been sound over what continues to be a challenging (albeit, relatively benign) operating environment in New Zealand, underpinned by a supportive constituency and a reasonably high proportion of stable, repeatable revenues the bank derives from its residential mortgage lending and deposit businesses.

With bank registration now behind it (Co-op Bank became a registered bank in October 2011) , we understand the bank's focus has zeroed in on member and underlying earnings growth in an attempt to strengthen its positioning within its main constituency, underpinned by its co-operative proposition. Although growth aspirations at the company level remain on the conservative side, we believe this renewed focus is timely--despite the subdued operating environment, which is likely to dampen the immediate benefits associated with transitioning to a member-owned bank during this period--as sluggish member and earnings metrics are likely to soften upward rating prospects in the medium term.

Standard & Poor's continues to have a favourable view of management, a view supported by recent changes at both board and senior management level. Our assessment of Co-op Bank's capital and earnings as being "very strong" is underpinned by our forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of about 21.00%-21.50% at March 31, 2013 (from a proforma 20.7% at March 31, 2012), as modest earning projections are expected to slightly offset an improved--yet still relatively subdued--lending outlook. Our forecasts also factor in a further moderation in Co-op Bank's return on assets as measured by core earnings to average adjusted assets (0.39% in 2012), as we expect that the bank--effectively operating as a price-taker--will remain under pressure from pricing on both assets and liabilities, particularly as it targets above-system average growth.

This is also against a backdrop of relatively high operating costs (albeit exacerbated most recently by bank registration and rebranding costs), with non-interest expenses forecast to remain heightened at around 80%-85% of operating revenues (from 85.6% in 2012). Despite our modest view on Co-op Bank's underlying operating performance expectations for 2013, we believe the bank should be well-positioned to meet the new Basel III capital requirements commencing in 2013, even after consideration of possible "member rebates" in the medium-to-longer term. Co-op Bank's "moderate" risk position assessment is based on our view that the bank's enterprise-wide risk-management practices are less developed than larger dominant participants in the New Zealand retail banking market. Specifically, we believe Co-op Bank, as a small financial institution, is more challenged to manage its nation-wide lending portfolio relative to larger, highly-resourced financial institutions.

Nonetheless, our assessment recognises Co-op Bank's suitable risk-management capabilities, commensurate with its low risk appetite and vanilla balance sheet, which are likely to be enhanced by further developments to its management of both enterprise-wide and balance sheet risks. We also note recent improvements in the bank's credit losses (15 basis points (bps) at March 31, 2012, from 23bps) relative to our normalised loss expectations for fiscal 2012 (28bps for retail exposures), with increasing household savings rates likely assisting in loan serviceability.

However, with gross nonperforming assets recording a modest increase to 0.68% of customer loans in 2012 (still comfortably below the industry average, nonetheless), coupled with marginally elevated unemployment rates--particularly in the north island of New Zealand--we expect losses to remain reasonably unchanged through fiscal 2013. Co-op Bank's funding is assessed as "below average" and liquidity as "adequate". Co-op Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio of 100% compares favourably with New Zealand's major banks', with around 93% of funding from retail deposits. Co-op Bank's use of wholesale funding is modest, with long-term wholesale funding at around 7% of total funding in 2012; it has no reliance on short-term wholesale markets.

Despite its superior metrics, amid a protracted slowdown in household lending that has recently moderated funding needs, we maintain our view that Co-op Bank's funding position could come under pressure should the wholesale-funding-reliant major banks compete more aggressively in New Zealand's retail deposit market. The "adequate" liquidity assessment is supported by our belief that Co-op Bank has sufficient liquidity to manage through a certain period of market stress (about six months) without a heavy dependence on central bank support. In our opinion, Co-op Bank's liquidity position is supported by healthy levels of liquid assets--aided by modest growth in household lending--while pending access to repurchase-eligible internal RMBS should provide further liquidity support if required (although our "adequate" assessment limits this support at 25% of liquid assets).

Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Co-op Bank will maintain a sound business position and retain its low risk appetite as it renews its focus on member and earnings growth. In particular, we expect the bank to retain its conservative approach to both credit quality and liquidity, and we do not expect to see either sacrificed to a material extent in an attempt to drive increased growth levels. Upward rating prospects could emerge if Co-op Bank were to demonstrate a track record of building its member base and business franchise while translating this to above system average business growth. In our view, the bank will need to more actively compete on price if it is to generate new business in the future.

Although Co-op Bank maintains a strong net interest margin, which stood at 2.78% for the year ending March 31, 2012 (a level above its peers'), the bank's ability to compete on price is also aligned to its ability to effectively manage its cost base, noting that the bank's cost-to-income ratio has been historically high at around 80% (over the past 10 years) and a key factor underpinning its modest bottom line profitability (with core earnings to average adjusted assets at 0.39%). Additionally, Co-op Bank's ability to aggressively manage down its costs is restricted by its smaller size, which limits its economies and its mutual commitment to maintaining high levels of customer service.

The dynamic described above underpins our view that any improvement in our business position assessment is likely to occur over a longer term. Downward rating pressure would most likely emerge if Co-op Bank's asset-quality experience deteriorated materially though either a relaxation in underwriting or through diversification into higher-risk lending segments, resulting in a reassessment of its risk position to "weak" from "moderate".

Ratings Score Snapshot To From Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Positive/A-3 SACP bbb- bbb- Anchor bbb+ bbb+ Business Position Weak (-2) Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2) Very Strong (+2) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Below Average Below Average and Adequate (-1) and Adequate (-1) Support 0 0 GRE Support 0 0 Group Support 0 0 Sovereign Support 0 0 Additional Factors 0 0 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Co-operative Bank (The) Issuer credit rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Positive/A-3