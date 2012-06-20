(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview -- We have revised our rating outlook on The
Co-operative Bank (Co-op Bank) to stable, from positive.
-- This outlook revision reflects weaker than anticipated
improvements in the bank's business franchise since its
conversion to a mutual bank, and the implementation of its
reinvigorated business and branding strategy.
In our view, we do not believe that Co-op Bank will
strengthen its business profile and franchise to a level
supportive of a revision of its business-position assessment to
"moderate" from the current "weak" assessment inside our rating
outlook time horizon.
-- That said, we have affirmed our ratings on Co-op Bank at
'BBB-/A-3', and our current view is our rating on Co-op Bank is
likely to remain in the investment-grade rating category, over
the medium term. Rating Action On June 20, 2012, Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on The Co-operative
Bank (Co-op Bank) to stable from positive.
At the same time, we affirmed Co-op Bank's 'BBB-/A-3' issuer
credit ratings. Rationale The revision in the outlook for Co-op
Bank, a New Zealand-based mutual bank, to stable from positive
reflects weaker than anticipated improvements in the bank's
business franchise since its conversion to a mutual bank, and
the implementation of its reinvigorated business and branding
strategy.
Specifically, Co-op Bank has struggled to build its member
base in the past 12 months, and we believe it will face further
challenges in reversing this trend and progressively
strengthening the business franchise in the future to a level
supportive of a rating upgrade, within our rating outlook time
horizon, particularly given its modest operating
performance--Co-op Bank's earnings continue to be constrained by
a high operating cost base, which we believe will limit the
extent to which it can compete for, and grow, its business in
the medium term. That said, our current view is our rating on
Co-op Bank is likely to remain investment-grade rating category
over the medium term. Our ratings on Co-op Bank reflect the
anchor stand-alone credit profile for a bank operating only in
New Zealand; plus Co-op Bank's "weak" business position, "very
strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below
average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity.
Our bank criteria use the BICRA economic risk and industry
risk scores to determine a bank's anchor stand-alone credit
profile (SACP), the starting point in assigning an issuer credit
rating. The anchor SACP for a bank operating only in New Zealand
is 'bbb+'. The BICRA score factors in our evaluation of economic
risk, whereby we hold the view that: New Zealand is an open,
flexible, and well-developed economy; the risk of economic
imbalances has eased following some deleveraging in the private
sector and an orderly wind down of real estate prices in the
recent years; and high private sector debt is mitigated by a
track record of low credit losses, conservative lending
practices, and a creditor-supportive legal framework. Our
assessment of industry risk in the New Zealand banking sector is
underpinned by the country's conservative regulation and the
sector's restrained risk appetite, which are partly offset by
limited funding support from customer deposits and a material
dependence on net external borrowings.
The SACP for Co-op Bank is 'bbb-'. Co-op Bank's business
position is assessed as "weak", reflecting the bank's small
market position in New Zealand's retail banking sector, at less
than 1% of household loans (NZ$1.2 billion), and a limited
competitive advantage within a highly concentrated and
commoditised lending market. Further, despite there being no
single region throughout New Zealand in which concentration is
assessed as having a moderating effect on a business' position,
we believe that Co-op Bank's lack of critical mass within any
particular region, or in any sub-set of customer demographic,
offsets the diversification benefits typically afforded to
nationally operating financial institutions. That said, we
believe Co-op Bank's business stability has been sound over what
continues to be a challenging (albeit, relatively benign)
operating environment in New Zealand, underpinned by a
supportive constituency and a reasonably high proportion of
stable, repeatable revenues the bank derives from its
residential mortgage lending and deposit businesses.
With bank registration now behind it (Co-op Bank became a
registered bank in October 2011) , we understand the bank's
focus has zeroed in on member and underlying earnings growth in
an attempt to strengthen its positioning within its main
constituency, underpinned by its co-operative proposition.
Although growth aspirations at the company level remain on the
conservative side, we believe this renewed focus is
timely--despite the subdued operating environment, which is
likely to dampen the immediate benefits associated with
transitioning to a member-owned bank during this period--as
sluggish member and earnings metrics are likely to soften upward
rating prospects in the medium term.
Standard & Poor's continues to have a favourable view of
management, a view supported by recent changes at both board and
senior management level. Our assessment of Co-op Bank's capital
and earnings as being "very strong" is underpinned by our
forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of about
21.00%-21.50% at March 31, 2013 (from a proforma 20.7% at March
31, 2012), as modest earning projections are expected to
slightly offset an improved--yet still relatively
subdued--lending outlook. Our forecasts also factor in a further
moderation in Co-op Bank's return on assets as measured by core
earnings to average adjusted assets (0.39% in 2012), as we
expect that the bank--effectively operating as a
price-taker--will remain under pressure from pricing on both
assets and liabilities, particularly as it targets above-system
average growth.
This is also against a backdrop of relatively high operating
costs (albeit exacerbated most recently by bank registration and
rebranding costs), with non-interest expenses forecast to remain
heightened at around 80%-85% of operating revenues (from 85.6%
in 2012). Despite our modest view on Co-op Bank's underlying
operating performance expectations for 2013, we believe the bank
should be well-positioned to meet the new Basel III capital
requirements commencing in 2013, even after consideration of
possible "member rebates" in the medium-to-longer term. Co-op
Bank's "moderate" risk position assessment is based on our view
that the bank's enterprise-wide risk-management practices are
less developed than larger dominant participants in the New
Zealand retail banking market. Specifically, we believe Co-op
Bank, as a small financial institution, is more challenged to
manage its nation-wide lending portfolio relative to larger,
highly-resourced financial institutions.
Nonetheless, our assessment recognises Co-op Bank's suitable
risk-management capabilities, commensurate with its low risk
appetite and vanilla balance sheet, which are likely to be
enhanced by further developments to its management of both
enterprise-wide and balance sheet risks. We also note recent
improvements in the bank's credit losses (15 basis points (bps)
at March 31, 2012, from 23bps) relative to our normalised loss
expectations for fiscal 2012 (28bps for retail exposures), with
increasing household savings rates likely assisting in loan
serviceability.
However, with gross nonperforming assets recording a modest
increase to 0.68% of customer loans in 2012 (still comfortably
below the industry average, nonetheless), coupled with
marginally elevated unemployment rates--particularly in the
north island of New Zealand--we expect losses to remain
reasonably unchanged through fiscal 2013. Co-op Bank's funding
is assessed as "below average" and liquidity as "adequate".
Co-op Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio of 100% compares favourably
with New Zealand's major banks', with around 93% of funding from
retail deposits. Co-op Bank's use of wholesale funding is
modest, with long-term wholesale funding at around 7% of total
funding in 2012; it has no reliance on short-term wholesale
markets.
Despite its superior metrics, amid a protracted slowdown in
household lending that has recently moderated funding needs, we
maintain our view that Co-op Bank's funding position could come
under pressure should the wholesale-funding-reliant major banks
compete more aggressively in New Zealand's retail deposit
market. The "adequate" liquidity assessment is supported by our
belief that Co-op Bank has sufficient liquidity to manage
through a certain period of market stress (about six months)
without a heavy dependence on central bank support. In our
opinion, Co-op Bank's liquidity position is supported by healthy
levels of liquid assets--aided by modest growth in household
lending--while pending access to repurchase-eligible internal
RMBS should provide further liquidity support if required
(although our "adequate" assessment limits this support at 25%
of liquid assets).
Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that
Co-op Bank will maintain a sound business position and retain
its low risk appetite as it renews its focus on member and
earnings growth. In particular, we expect the bank to retain its
conservative approach to both credit quality and liquidity, and
we do not expect to see either sacrificed to a material extent
in an attempt to drive increased growth levels. Upward rating
prospects could emerge if Co-op Bank were to demonstrate a track
record of building its member base and business franchise while
translating this to above system average business growth. In our
view, the bank will need to more actively compete on price if it
is to generate new business in the future.
Although Co-op Bank maintains a strong net interest margin,
which stood at 2.78% for the year ending March 31, 2012 (a level
above its peers'), the bank's ability to compete on price is
also aligned to its ability to effectively manage its cost base,
noting that the bank's cost-to-income ratio has been
historically high at around 80% (over the past 10 years) and a
key factor underpinning its modest bottom line profitability
(with core earnings to average adjusted assets at 0.39%).
Additionally, Co-op Bank's ability to aggressively manage down
its costs is restricted by its smaller size, which limits its
economies and its mutual commitment to maintaining high levels
of customer service.
The dynamic described above underpins our view that any
improvement in our business position assessment is likely to
occur over a longer term. Downward rating pressure would most
likely emerge if Co-op Bank's asset-quality experience
deteriorated materially though either a relaxation in
underwriting or through diversification into higher-risk lending
segments, resulting in a reassessment of its risk position to
"weak" from "moderate".
Ratings Score Snapshot To From Issuer Credit Rating
BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Positive/A-3 SACP bbb- bbb- Anchor bbb+
bbb+ Business Position Weak (-2) Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings
Very Strong (+2) Very Strong (+2) Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Below Average Below Average
and Adequate (-1) and Adequate (-1) Support 0 0 GRE Support 0 0
Group Support 0 0 Sovereign Support 0 0 Additional Factors 0 0
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From
Co-operative Bank (The) Issuer credit rating BBB-/Stable/A-3
BBB-/Positive/A-3