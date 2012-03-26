(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Our ratings on Chile-based finance company Coopeuch reflect its "moderate" business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB/A-3' counterparty credit ratings on Coopeuch.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Coopeuch will maintain its good market position in the Chilean consumer-lending segment, healthy asset quality, and solid capitalization.

Rating Action

On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-3' counterparty credit ratings on Chile-based finance company Cooperativa del Personal de la Universidad de Chile Ltda.-Coopeuch Ltda. The outlook remains stable.

Rationale

After we implemented the new bank criteria on Coopeuch, the ratings reflected its "moderate" business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define them.

The 'bbb+' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in Chile, where the bank operates. The indicative BICRA for Chile is group '3', according to our criteria. One of the factors we base the BICRA group on is our evaluation of economic risk. Chile has an open and somewhat narrow economy, with relatively high dependence on commodity exports, and a still low GDP per capita of around $12,500. However, its strong fiscal performance and low inflation, large external assets, and low public debt burden, as well as its healthy financial system, relatively well-developed domestic capital market, and ongoing access to the global financial markets, partly offset those weaknesses. With regard to industry risk, Chile enjoys low political and regulatory risk, which partly reflects its adequate banking regulation. In addition, the country has a highly competitive financial system that benefits from a good funding profile, with an ample deposit base that finances about 85% to 90% of total loans, and a relatively low dependence on external funding, which represents about 10% of the system's total liabilities. Moreover, Chilean banks have ongoing access to long-term funding in the domestic market, in inflation-adjusted local currency, which allows them to finance their residential mortgage segment, representing about 25% of total loans and about 20% of GDP.

In our view, Coopeuch has a moderate business position based on a high concentration of business lines and revenues. Consumer lending with payroll deduction to public employees represents 81% of total loans, mortgages 17%, and microcredit 2%. We also consider that the company has moderate business stability, as it is subject to regulatory changes, which cause some volatility in its portfolio. In 2011, the company was exposed to the government's decrease in the maximum amount allowed to be deducted from payroll, which was reduced from 25% to 15%, causing collection problems for Coopeuch and the need to create higher provisions. The reduction of the maximum voluntary payroll deduction applicable for public sector employees--to a 15% cap--narrowed Coopeuch's growth opportunities in the public sector and increased the bad-debt losses on part of the loans that it originally granted assuming a payroll deduction greater than 15%. Going forward, we expect Coopeuch's business position to remain concentrated in payroll deduction consumer lending; however, it is working hard to enlarge its customer base, toward a multiproduct model with an increasing participation of loans granted to the private sector without payroll deduction as a collection mechanism.

We asses the capital and earnings of Coopeuch as very strong, given its very strong forecasted risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of 35% for the next two years. Capital is of good quality, comprising paid-in capital, reserves, and retained earnings without any kind of hybrids. As a cooperative, Coopeuch is obligated to separate 20% of its annual profit to increase the legal reserve fund. We view Coopeuch's earnings capacity as strong, and this is reflected in an earnings buffer of 7.22%. We expect that Coopeuch will maintain very strong capitalization.

Our moderate risk position assessment of Coopeuch reflects its high concentration in the public sector. This concentration could cause wide swings in nonperforming assets, making losses hard to predict because they are subject to changes in payroll deduction regulations. These changes have pushed Coopeuch to diversify its business strategy to one focused on public-sector employees now moving into the private sector, from a model focused primarily on consumer loans granted. Coopeuch will likely increase its participation in other sectors, but we expect this change will be gradual.

Coopeuch's asset quality is adequate, with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.4% as of Dec. 31, 2011. Nonetheless, net charge-offs reached a relatively high 4.66% of average total loans, reflecting the entity's exposure to government regulation regarding maximum payroll deductions.

The firm's funding is below average, and its liquidity is adequate, as its funding is less diversified than peers'. As a cooperative, it has no access to the central bank's funding mechanism. Coopeuch's funding base benefits from a stable core deposit base through retail deposits called "libretas de ahorro" (25%), time deposits (17%), and institutional deposits (15%). It also has other funding sources, such as bank lines and bond issuances. Although Coopeuch's liquid assets as of December 2011 were tight, representing only 5.3% of short-term deposits, it doesn't face liquidity pressures, because it has a significant proportion of short-term collections.

We don't assess any external support, from either the government or the parent company.

Outlook

The outlook is stable, based on our expectation that Coopeuch will maintain its good market position in the Chilean consumer-lending segment, healthy asset quality, and solid capitalization. An increase in its business risk as a result of a shift in strategy toward more private-sector business, and lower capitalization related to higher assumed risks, could lead us to lower the ratings.

