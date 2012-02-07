(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' issue rating to the
proposed issue of senior unsecured notes due 2017 by Core
Education and Consulting Solutions Inc., a wholly owned
subsidiary of Core Education & Technologies Ltd. (CORE; B+
Stable/--). CORE and some of its subsidiaries guarantee the
notes, which will be issued under rule 144A and Regulation S of
the Securities Act. The rating is subject to our review of the
final issuance documentation.
CORE intends to use the proceeds to fund capital expenditure
and potential acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes.
It will also use some of the proceeds to partially repay its
rupee-denominated debt.
The rating on the proposed notes is derived from the 'B+'
long-term corporate credit rating on CORE. The rating on CORE
reflects the fragmented and competitive nature of the education
technology market globally and the company's customer
concentration in the U.S., where clients face budgetary
constraints. The risks from CORE's entry into lower-margin,
capital-intensive businesses are also a rating weakness.
Further, the company generates negative free cash flows due to
its high capital expenditure and low cash generation from
operations as a result of a high working capital cycle. CORE's
established presence in the niche formative assessment market
with high renewal rates, its wider product offerings than some
education technology peers, and its expansion in India and the
U.K. temper these weaknesses.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Full Analysis: Core Education & Technologies Ltd., Jan.
16, 2012
-- Core Education & Technologies Ltd. Assigned 'B+' Rating;
Outlook Stable, Jan. 4, 2012
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at
www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating
action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in
the left column.