(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' issue rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes due 2017 by Core Education and Consulting Solutions Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Core Education & Technologies Ltd. (CORE; B+ Stable/--). CORE and some of its subsidiaries guarantee the notes, which will be issued under rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act. The rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

CORE intends to use the proceeds to fund capital expenditure and potential acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes. It will also use some of the proceeds to partially repay its rupee-denominated debt.

The rating on the proposed notes is derived from the 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on CORE. The rating on CORE reflects the fragmented and competitive nature of the education technology market globally and the company's customer concentration in the U.S., where clients face budgetary constraints. The risks from CORE's entry into lower-margin, capital-intensive businesses are also a rating weakness. Further, the company generates negative free cash flows due to its high capital expenditure and low cash generation from operations as a result of a high working capital cycle. CORE's established presence in the niche formative assessment market with high renewal rates, its wider product offerings than some education technology peers, and its expansion in India and the U.K. temper these weaknesses.

